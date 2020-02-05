The first in the 2020 series of meetings of the Ozarks Native Plant Society will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Ozarks Regional Office of the Missouri Department of Conservation, 551 Joe Jones Blvd in West Plains.
The program will feature an overview of a native plant that has become an herbal standard for fighting cold and flu symptoms, elderberry, as grown and used by Betty Queen.
For more information, call 257-7544. Calls will be returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.