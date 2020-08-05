Keeping records for the herd is not most cattle producers’ idea of fun.
However, to improve production in the herd over time, production data needs to be collected and analyzed. This means writing down when the bull was turned in and taken out, when calves hit the ground and which cattle need to be doctored.
Understandably, most producers do not want to carry around a clipboard or large notebook while they are opening gates, feeding cows or on the tractor. This means some of those details are lost and not available to make decisions on replacement selection or culling.
University of Missouri Extension has pocket-sized herd record-keeping books available every year. The books have sections for cow and bull inventory, pasture usage, calf information, calving activity, health and treatment records, sales, death loss, breeding and feeding records, as well as precipitation records. The red books also have a daily calendar for keeping track of appointments and obligations.
The small but comprehensive record-keeping system has just about everything a farmer could want to keep their herd’s records, note extension officials. If interested in purchasing a red book for the 2021 calendar year, contact the Howell County Extension Center at 256-2391.
