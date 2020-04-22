In response to COVID-19, the Howell County Extension Center is closed to the public, but continues to offer vital services, say extension staff.
“We understand that soil testing is an important service for farming operations,” said Dr. Sarah Kenyon, field specialist in agronomy for Howell County. “We are still able to offer that service in just a different format.”
In order to continue to provide soil testing service to area customers, a soil lab drop box has been installed outside the extension office located in East Towne Village, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Customers can submit field crop (hay/pasture), lawn and garden, or commercial horticulture soil samples using the drop box. The drop box contains pens, forms and sample boxes; most of the things one would need to submit a soil sample. The box even contains a secured area to submit forms and payments.
Samples will be sent to the soil testing lab weekly. Customers should receive their results within two weeks.
For more information on soil testing contact the Howell County Extension office at 256-2391.
