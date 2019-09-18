Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, says the market’s elderberry syrups, jams and jellies pair perfectly with WPAFM baked goods.
“We conducted an impromptu taste-testing recently with Jody’s homemade elderberry jellies, jams and syrups smeared and drizzled over homemade baked goods from our market vendors,” said Chateauvert. “The results were outstanding. Superb.”
Elderberry (Sambucus) is often used in syrups, jellies, jams and cordials. Jody Campbell, a West Plains resident and WPAFM vendor, uses the elderberries to create delicious homemade syrups, jams and jellies. The elderberries are originally from Chateauvert Farm and cooked with Chateauvert Farm’s raw unfiltered honey to create all-natural, local, healthy and tasty products.
The market’s bakery-styled goods from former Houston Bakery and Coffee Shop owners, Charlene and Larry Goslee, Jolliff Farm’s muffins and breads and sweet treats from Sandi McKnight and Emma Holloway Pettit were used for the base of the taste-testing.
“This was a fun study, and we are thrilled with the positive results,” said Chateauvert. “We have great times at our market, and we support each other. This is one example of how we are a family and work together to ensure our products are always the highest quality for our visitors.”
WPAFM also offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
