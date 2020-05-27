This week is full of remembrance as we ponder the fallen soldiers that have served our country and family members that have gone before us.
West Plains Area Farmers Market wants to take this moment to thank all former and present military persons for their service and sacrifice.
As we are remembering we also need to think back to a time that our gardens were what sustained us during difficult times. These days we are able to go to the grocery store and buy produce and meats, year-round, from all over the world. However, there is nothing better than getting fresh seasonal vegetables that are grown and harvested right here in your community.
Sustainability is the key to giving our families what they need to stay healthy, grow strong and maintain a great life. Our producers take the time needed to grow fresh, healthy, better-tasting vegetables and meats for your families.
Today, more people are looking at buying local and want to know where their food comes from. Such a great example is, you can come to our market and talk directly with the producer of your food, handcrafted items, baked goods and the like.
Getting to know your vendor means you're developing a personal relationship with these folks and they get to know your likes, dislikes and can help you make informed choices about what your purchasing. One of our greatest benefits of the market is our vendors know one another and we are like a family that can help guide you to the right people to get fresh and local products.
Available at the market are fresh, locally grown organic vegetables, non-GMO eggs, raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef, homemade preserves, jams, jellies, granola trail mix, freshly baked pies, assorted sweet treats, homemade and healthy kombucha and other delicious products.
Non-edible items include handcrafted wood-carved items, handmade knives, goats milk soaps and handcrafted soaps
The markets are held every from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday under the pavilion at the south end of East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Delivery is available from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays through and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
To contact the market call or text 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.