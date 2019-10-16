We are excited to announce we are moving to a new location! On Nov. 2, we will move to Endurance Church on Worley Drive, right next to Hirsch.
This will provide easier access for the convenience of our customers; as well as more exposure for our vendors since we will be more visible from U.S. 63. Daylight Savings Time changes back that weekend and we will change our market hours to winter hours, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FEATURED VENDOR M&M RABBITRY
My name is Scott and, with my wife Amanda and our four children, I own and operate a small family business, M&M Rabbitry located in West Plains.
We started our rabbitry out of the desire to provide fresh homegrown meat for our family. The requests from family and friends to provide them with fresh rabbit meat grew into the start of our family business. M&M Rabbitry is growing into a full scale commercial rabbitry as well as a local source of rabbit meat to the public and to restaurants around the area.
We strive to provide quality rabbit meat for human consumption. We also sell live rabbits for breeding stock and personal growing stock. M&M Rabbitry is currently trying to expand the rabbit related products we will have available; rabbit feet keychains and pelts, as well as fur products and rabbit manure, which is great for gardens and flower beds.
Our rabbits are well taken care of, and we follow the USDA guidelines for the hutches. M&M Rabbitry has been inspected by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and is currently working under the small farm exemption for butchered rabbit.
Rabbit is a lean protein that is great for diabetics and people with heart conditions since it is very low in fat and it has a great taste.
We are at the GO FARM Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, come by and see us. We will occasionally have samples of recipes you can use rabbit in. This Saturday we will have samples of rabbit chili and cornbread, come on by for a sample and taste just how good rabbit is!
For more information about the rabbitry, email m.mrabbitry@yahoo.com.
