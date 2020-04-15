Greetings, fellow quarantine neighbors,
As we all are doing our best to cope with the new phase of life we have to deal with, we are happy to report, we are right there with you. Our market is still doing business in the community to provide safe and very healthy food for our neighbors, friends and family.
We launched our delivery service two weeks ago and all we can say is "THANK YOU!" We have the most amazing community that continues to support our market.
We are happy to deliver fresh non-GMO eggs, organic vegetables, pasture-raised chicken, fresh baked bread, organic honey, Simply Shirl's Handcrafted Soaps, PoPo's homemade granola, jams, jellies and wonderful herbs. We will gladly deliver anything we carry in the market to your door or meet you in town at your convenience.
Several people have asked with it cost to deliver to areas outside of West Plains. There is a $2 delivery fee in town, and we will go as far as Thayer, which is a $5 delivery charge; Willow Springs, a $4 delivery charge; and Koshkonong, a $3 delivery charge.
This fee is paid directly to the driver. Tips are always nice, for their professional service, but not required.
We are happy to announce we are taking SNAP/EBT (food stamps). Just call the market manager at 417-213-1148 and place your order. The delivery fee must be paid in cash.
Please follow us on our Facebook group, "West Plains Area Farmer's Market," to see the latest updates of what we have available that day. If you do not have Facebook then please feel free to call our market manager for an update.
We are making deliveries from 9:30 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
We are closely following our community leaders and their advice of when they will allow the community to move about more freely. We feel as a market our community is best served by delivery at this time. When we are able to safely move around more easily, we will open the physical location of our market and be happy to see all our wonderful customers and vendors (that we consider family) again.
Please follow us on Facebook, @WPAFM, and/or like our page and join our group. If you have any questions please call 417-213-1148 and we will be happy to help.
