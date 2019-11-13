Thank you to our community for making our first Fall Festival held Saturday in the Endurance Church parking lot, next to Hirsch Feed, such a big success.
A special big thanks to New Grass Attack for performing and playing their awesome bluegrass music. Thanks to MSU Ag students who provided so much fun for the kids with games and activities, like the pedal tractor pull, scarecrow contest, corn hole competition, cake walk and face painting.
Thanks to Jim Brassfield for providing a lot of fun to so many young and old alike with the old-fashioned tractor hayrides. Thank you to the vendors who provided hot foods, free hot coffee, hot chocolate and biscuits and gravy.
Thank you to our 30 vendors who provided a great selection of foods and artisan crafts for holiday shopping. And thank you for all the canned food and nonperishable food item that were donated to Endurance Church Food Bank for holiday baskets.
Thank you again, to our community, for supporting the “Go Farm” Farmers Market and helping us to continue to be successful for you. We are in the Endurance Church parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, unless there is inclement weather. In case of such weather, please check the Go Farm West Plains Facebook page, @gofarmwestplains, or text/call 293-0590.
