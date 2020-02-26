Famed trial attorney Louis Nizer once said, “A man who works with his hands is a laborer; a man who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman; but a man who works with his hands and his brain and his heart is an artist.”
Brooke Sirois and Joe Haden are artists. The founders of Raven Wolf Forge & Wares portray themselves as “carrying the traditions, beliefs and cultures of our ancestors in our hearts and minds, dancing to the rhythm of our souls.”
The company is known nationally for its handmade forged knives, authentic jewelry and craft pieces. The business is committed to the values and efforts of an environmentally conscious nature and uses mostly salvaged, reclaimed and naturally harvested materials. The pieces are handcrafted. Machines are seldom used.
For the knives, chisels and tools, some of the metals and alloys Raven Wolf uses are high carbon steel, railroad spikes, automotive leaf springs, axle shafts, jackhammer bits, wrenches and similar items. Other steels may be used with forge welding and crafting of billets.
The forging process works on the molecular level. At 1,300 to 1,500 degrees, the molecules begin to become moveable and the steel (at the proper forging temperature) loses its magnetic properties. Hammering shifts the grain and molecules and when the two are merged, reheating to 1,550 degrees is necessary until a bright salmon color is visible. Now it is time to quench with water or oils, which sets the molecules where they have been aligned and reassigned by the five elements: fire, air, earth, water and ether (or spirit).
The materials are tempered through heat and go through a three-cycle process at temperatures of 418 to 1,550 degrees. The knives are filed, honed and sharpened through the extensive heating procedure.
All forged knives are balanced and, while leather handles are preferred, Raven Wolf also creates handles with bones, antlers and anything Raven Wolf finds acceptable for a knife handle.
Some of the more popular knives Raven Wolf creates are Siberian knives, Yakut knives, war hammers and sheath knives. Many customers are gardeners, chefs and hunters.
Raven Wolf also creates a broad line of handcrafted jewelry and headwear designed with the same values and beliefs of the company’s founders. The pieces include bracelets, necklaces, rings, metal mandalas, chokers and wool Icelandic pixie cap. All are made from natural substances and with great care.
Raven Wolf can be found at the market each Saturday, on Facebook @RavenWolfForge.Wares and on Etsy at RavenWolfWares.
The indoor markets are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., less than half a mile east of the civic center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is next to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also located at East Towne Village.
To contact the market call or text 417-213-1148, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook and @WPAFM on Twitter.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers, home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.