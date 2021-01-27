Computers on the Farm is an annual event for all people interested in computer applications on the farm.
This year's conference will be moving online for two evenings, from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9.
Topics are planned for both beginning and advanced computer users. Demonstrations and discussion of computer technologies for farm applications will be emphasized.
Much of the conference consists of current farm users sharing experiences about computer applications they are using in their operations, said organizers.
This year’s topics include the ins and outs of virtual conferencing, monitoring the farm from a security standpoint, advanced spreadsheet discussions, updates and future projections for farm accounting, an update on farm taxes, using social media on the farm, updates and new rules regarding precision ag and drone technologies, spearheading digital transformation of rural America and Starlink, providing broadband internet across the globe.
This year’s conference will be online via ZOOM. Topics will be designed to provide demonstrations to simulate a hands-on experience for beginners and experienced farm computer users.
A registration fee of $20 will cover the access to both evenings, as well as recordings of each topic.
For a conference details and registration information, go to extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-computers-on-the-farm-virtual-conference and agebb.missouri.edu/cotf, or contact Kent Shannon at 573-882-7510 or shannond@missouri.edu.
