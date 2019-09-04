Fall is coming and Scott is already bringing pumpkins, gourds and melons from McWilliams Pumpkin Patch. Alvin Mullet has his gorgeous mums ready for you. Gertie has her new fall tote bags and aprons.
Check out our Facebook page @GoFarmWestPlains for pictures.
We accept EBT (food stamps) and senior vouchers.
FEATURED VENDOR FROG FEATHER’S FARM
What the heck is a bierock, you ask?
Basically, they are a yeast dough pastry pocket sandwich with a savory filling. Bierocks originated in Eastern Europe and were brought to the United States in the1870s by German Russian Mennonite immigrants.
We are Mel and Deborah Pierson, from Frog Feather’s Farm, bringing you fresh baked bierocks to the GOFARM Farmers Market every Saturday. We make bierocks with the traditional filling of seasoned ground beef and cabbage from an old family recipe using locally grown grass-fed beef from Morning Sun Farms (they are a vendor every Wednesday at GOFARM).
We are also trying out a saucy pulled pork version that we call the Barbie Bun.
We do our best to locally source the very best ingredients for all our products from our kimchi and sauerkrauts to our homemade jams and grill sauces. Come meet us at the Frog Feather’s Farm booth and try a delicious bierock or Barbie Bun on Saturdays.
Wednesdays we are at market with our sauerkrauts, kimchi, jams and grill sauces.
The market is located next to Burger King at The Ranch House parking lot (formerly Savor Grill) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.