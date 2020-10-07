Fall is in full swing at “Go Farm” Farmers Market and with that, the Senior Farmers Market Voucher program is coming to an end. Vouchers can still be used until the end of this month, October 31.
Fall also brings the beginning of cold and flu season and we want to remind everyone we have a great selection of heath and wellness products, including locally brewed kombucha, krauts and kefir, all for building the immune system to keep you well — and they taste great too!
With most area festivals and craft shows being canceled this year, we are getting more crafters displaying their wares for sale at our market this holiday shopping season. This is a great way to support small local businesses and purchase unique gifts for everyone on your list.
We are excited to welcome another new vendor, Rick Clark and gang with Kettle Corn, to our Saturday market. They are currently offering seven different delicious flavors, including caramel apple, pumpkin spice, and chocolate cherry.
We welcome everyone to stop by the Go Farm Market every Wednesday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Endurance Church parking lot next to Hirsch in West Plains and see what the best of everything local has to offer!
We accept EBT and you can see us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Winter hours will begin Wednesday, Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
