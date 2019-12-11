At the market this Saturday, Dec. 14, and next Saturday, Dec. 21, kids ages 1 to 10 can enter for a drawing for toys from Verl’s Wood Toys and Crafts. Visit Verl’s booth to enter.
The drawing will be held Dec 21. No need to be present to win.
Also, we are not open on Wednesday until further notice. We will be here for you on Saturdays, unless weather is bad. If so, check Facebook @Gofarmwestplains, or text/call 293-0590.
FEATURED VENDOR
NATURE’S OWN GARDEN
I am Jeremy Williams and with my wife Amanda and our children we own Nature’s Own Garden here in West Plains. Here at Nature's Own Garden, we specialize in winter production to fill in the gap where fresh local produce would probably not be available until spring. How do we do that? A couple ways.
First off, we grow cool weather crops in a high tunnel, an enclosed environment.
Second, we use a material called Agri-bon 19. It is a lightweight material that is rated at -4 degrees. We get enough heat units on the crops until winter hits, then we roll the sides up and close it off until spring.
It's our goal as Nature's Own Garden to bring the freshest, most natural, produce to our community we can possibly grow. We use pesticide-free growing practices from the day we put our seeds into the dirt. Our family works very hard to make sure your family is given the best. It's more than just growing for our community. We grow for our children. We teach our children how to grow for themselves and we hope when our children have children of their own, they, too, will teach them.
My wife and I are humbled to be a part of the “Go Farm” Farmers Market. It's gotten us closer to our food, closer to the community and closer with people we never would have met otherwise.
If you've never been to the market you owe it to yourself to check it out. We, Nature’s Own Garden, are always there with our winter produce of carrots, turnips, ginger, arugula, black Spanish radish, bok choy, daikons, salad greens and, sometimes, duck eggs.
Other vendors have mushrooms, six kinds of meats, jams, crafts, eggs and various other things. We are at Endurance Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
