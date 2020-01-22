Secret Springs Farm has new winter items ready for buyers to enjoy.
The vendor still has sugar scrubs and detoxing bath salts, along with non-GMO pasture-raised poultry available for $3.25 per pound, the very popular elderberry syrup, goats’ milk soaps, herbal teas and infused oils, and a brand new healing salve made from the very beneficial calendula flower.
One of Secret Springs’ best-selling items is an oil with anti-inflammatory properties that works to help ease aches and pains. The vendor also has vapor rubs to help with that winter cold, and tinctures of goldenrod as well!
With the colder weather now visiting our area, Secret Springs has hand-crocheted items such as scarves and baby blankets, and soothing lip balms to ease those chapped lips. The farm’s pasture-raised rabbits are perfect for a winter stew, and its proprietors continue to expand their herbal and all-natural products!
They have an all natural, holistic, faith-based and family-oriented approach to everything they do, and a vast array of knowledge to share with every customer.
Come and see them at the from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at “GoFarm” Farmer’s Market, at Endurance Church parking lot next to Hirsch Feed in West Plains.
You can also follow the family and farm on Facebook at www.facebook.com/secretspringsfarms.
“GoFarm” is on Facebook @GoFarmWestPlains for vendor pictures, info and possible market closure due to weather. Patrons may also call call 293-0590. We do accept electronic benefit transfers (EBT)!
