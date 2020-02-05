Charlene and Larry Goslee, former owners and operators of Houston Bakery and Coffee Shop, are well-known bakers whose creativity extends beyond the kitchen.
Larry is an experienced craftsman, making handmade indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs and ornaments. Charlene is a gifted crafter, and her seasonal tote bags, holiday decorations and home décor items are beloved by many area residents.
They are now adding millinery to their extensive artistic portfolio just in time for Valentine’s Day. The couple have recently introduced a line of headwear for babies, young people and adults; these headpieces and scarves are fashionable and come in a variety of styles, fabrics and colors for all occasions.
Popular hat designs Include newsboy caps, flapper hats, beanies, berets, fedoras, infant caps, matching crocheted hat and scarf sets, plus more. The hats and scarves are handmade with fleece, wool blend, cotton and many other fabrics. The soft cotton knitted newborn caps and mittens are adorned with whimsical designs such as ladybugs, butterflies, clouds and hearts. Most of the hats are lined and all are washable. The Goslees accept special orders for hats, scarves and their other creations.
Also available at the market are fresh, locally grown organic cool weather vegetables, non-GMO eggs, raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected pasture-fed beef, cured smoked pork products, chicken and rabbit meats, homemade preserves, jams, jellies, syrups and specialty butters, granola trail mix, homemade frozen soups, freshly baked pies, assorted sweet treats, homemade and healthy kombucha and other delicious products.
Nonedible items include ornaments and decorations, creative crochet items for home and personal use, handcrafted wood-carved items, handmade knives, custom T-shirts, slate turkey calls, box calls and mouth calls, handmade money clips, custom-made jewelry, colorful bowl cozies, and more.
The indoor markets are held every Sat. in the large and warm Trillium Trust Community Center room at East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Boulevard, less than half a mile east of the Civic Center and across the street from Dollar General.
Trillium Trust Community Center is between Wages Brewing Company and Taproom and the Howell County University Extension’s office located on the Bill Virdon Boulevard stretch of Business U.S. 63. Enterprise Rent-A-Car is also located at the bustling East Towne Village business center.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
