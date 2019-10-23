Any individual interested in learning how to perform artificial insemination of cattle should contact the Howell County extension office to register for its next class.
Elizabeth Picking, Howell County livestock specialist and Ted Probert, Wright County dairy specialist will teach Artificial Insemination for Cattle Nov. 5, 6 and 7 at the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center near Mt. Vernon, where training resources are available.
Classroom and hands-on practice of cattle insemination and methodology will be taught as well as synchronization techniques and basic reproductive anatomy. All insemination equipment and material will be provided during practice.
The cost of the class will be $350 and must be paid by Oct. 31. Class size is limited to 12 students.
If you interested in attending, contact University of Missouri Extension Howell County to learn about registration options. Email howellco@missouri.edu or call 256-2391.
