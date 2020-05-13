West Plains Farmers Market

Hello everyone, just wanted to say what a great weekend we had this past week. It was wonderful seeing all the new faces that came to the market and visited us.
We are open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays for you to come and browse the market and get your fresh vegetables, breads, soaps, handcrafted items and a whole lot more.
This past Saturday we had a new vendor with us that sells Kettle Korn and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade. What a treat that was! They will be back every Saturday and really look forward to serving the community.
KLR Events is out of Ava and very involved in the community. Rick enjoys seeing everyone and sharing his talents with making various flavors of Kettle Korn for everyone to enjoy.
We welcome new vendors to come to the market, set up and sell the items they grow, produce and craft themselves. We also welcome demonstrations of your crafts or talents. If you’re a musician that would like to perform at the market, then please give us a call to set up time to come out. Are you an artist that creates, paints, draws and want a place to show your work? Then come on down and set up.
Raven Wolf Forge has become a wonderful addition to the market. They do live demonstrations of their craft and skills, to everyone’s delight. The forge being fired up and the pounding of the metal makes for a very exciting time for the whole family, as they're able to watch a plain piece of metal turn into a wonderful and very sharp knife, sword and usable tools.
They also do leatherwork, sewing, jewelry making and various items for your use and enjoyment.
Farmer Littles This N’at make some wonderful jams, jellies and pickles. They take the time to cultivate the jams and jellies into some amazing flavors that are great for making sandwiches, cooking with, marinades, glazes and even just on a cracker. As much as it pains me to say this, LOL, their pickles are better than my grandmother's were.
These are just a few of the great vendors we have at our ever-growing market.
If you wish to place an order ahead of time and come to pick it up, you are more than welcome to. You can find everything we have to offer on our Facebook page, “West Plains Area Farmers Market.”
Please call our market manager, 417-213-1148, to place your order ahead of time and we will have it ready for you to pick up at the market on Wednesdays or Saturdays.
If you do not wish to come to the market, we do offer delivery service of all our products for your convenience. Please call our market manager to place your order for delivery. There is a delivery fee as follows: West Plains $2, Koshkonong $3, Willow Springs $4, and Thayer $5.
This fee is per order delivered and paid directly to the driver. Tips are always welcome but are not required.
