Volunteers gather for Fall Cleanup Day at Health Haven Botanical Gardens

Saturday was a beautiful day to be outside in the garden — so say area residents who possess proverbial green thumbs, including Health Haven Botanical Gardens Executive Director Jeri Dias.
Genesis Church volunteers joined with service missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to provide community service at the gardens, Dias shared.
“They came with smiles and positive attitudes,” she asserted. Then, when gratitude was expressed for the volunteers’ hard work, Robin Barnett replied, "It wasn't work, it was fun!"
Health Haven, just off the U.S. 63 bypass at Highway 17, is West Plains’ local grassroots botanical garden that is slowly growing into the community gathering place it's meant to be. Ground was first broken for the project in 2016.
“Progress requires community support and involvement. The speed of development is dependent upon volunteers and donations,” said Dias. “Setbacks have occurred with the 2017 flooding disaster and this year's COVID-19. In spite of nature's adversity, persistence and team efforts provide continuing progress. That's what grassroots endeavors are all about: working together, bringing unity and progress to community."
