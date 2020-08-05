“Go Farm” Farmers Market joins markets across the U.S. in celebrating National Farmers Market Week this week through Saturday.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them, noted market officials. Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers and community.
When conventional food supply chains failed at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and interest in local foods spiked nationwide, said officials.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance and network-building.
This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in the food system as demonstrated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The “Go Farm” Farmers Market, members of the coalition, began in 2015, and currently hosts 34 farmers selling a variety of products including fresh local produce and fruits, butchered meats, vegetable starter plants, cut flowers, woody plants, wood carvers using locally-sourced woods, fermented foods and baked goods.
“This year, due to the pandemic, we chose to continue operation as a drive-thru market for six weeks both Wednesday and Saturday. Customers remained in their vehicles, vendors served them and it was a great success,” said “Go Farm” Market Manager Patrice Jennings. “We are a walk-around market now, taking all precautions necessary to ensure customer and vendor safety.” The market sets up from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 805 Worley Drive, in the Endurance Church parking lot next to Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply in West Plains.
“We realized early on in the drive-thru market how much customers are wanting fresh local food, how essential we as local farmers are to our community,” said Jennings. “They want to know where their food comes from and appreciate the fact that we are a farmer-to-customer, farm-to-table market. There is no middle man.”
“Go Farm” Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT (food stamps) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.
“Farmers markets are essential to the life and livelihood of millions of shoppers and tens of thousands of farmers,” said Ben Feldman, executive director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “But farmers markets don’t happen by accident. It takes the planning, organization and execution of dedicated individuals and community organizations. That work is harder than ever and farmers markets and the vendors who sell at them need all the help they can get.”
