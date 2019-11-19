West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann proclaimed Nov. 9 as Arbor Day, and to celebrate, Health Haven Botanical Gardens invited volunteers to come plant trees and participate in a day of festivities.
According to Mike McMahon, vice president of the gardens, 100 native trees and shrubs were planted and mulched that day along the rainwater garden trail at Health Haven Botanical Gardens, which is just off the intersection of the U.S. 63 bypass and Highway 17.
Sixty-five adults attended, bringing about 15 children to enjoy a warm sunny day.
“We appreciate all of the volunteers for their assistance in setting everything up: Jennifer Callahan for the children’s activities, Becky Cooper and family for the food organization, and Mike McMahon and the Tree Committee for setting out trees,” said Director Jeri Dias.
The trees were provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, and volunteers were invited to plant a tree and take a tree home. Food and drink were provided by local businesses and individuals: Walmart and Maggie Harris supplied chili ingredients, Ramey Supermarket contributed hot dogs and buns, hot chocolate was donated by Michelle Woods and s’mores supplies were donated by Becky Cooper.
