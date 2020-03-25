Ozark Farmers Agricultural Co-op and the “Go Farm” Market are doing our part to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of the coronavirus, while continuing to offer fresh local foods that are not always available in grocery stores at this time.
This past Saturday, our market operated as a completely drive-thru market in order to provide a safe outdoor shopping environment, social distancing of 6 feet or more and no groups larger than 10 people in one area. At this time we will only be providing curbside service to our customers.
All you need to do is come to the market, slowly drive by the vendor booths and stop to purchase any of our wonderful products! All vendors will have a table in front of their regular product tables for you to drive along side. Products and payment can safely be passed across this table keeping a safe distance between those completing the transactions. Our vendors will be sanitizing their hands between each customer and hand sanitizer will be available on the tables for our customers to use as well.
We had a wonderful first day with many people attending and having fun with the new service. Customers were thrilled to be able to purchase farm fresh eggs, plenty of locally raised meats, organically grown produce, garden plants, elderberry syrup, honey and more!
Our apologies to the few folks who did want to walk through the market as usual but we must do what is best for all of us and we know this will be temporary.
We will continue to be located in the parking lot of Endurance Church on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through the end of March. Our Wednesday market will reopen on April 1 and we will go back to summer hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. P
lease follow us on all of our social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and watch the West Plains Daily Quill for up-to-date market information.
