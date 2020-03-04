This Friday and Saturday, Ozark Farmers Co-op and the “GoFarm” Farmers Market will be at the Home and Garden Show at the West Plains Civic Center, representing sustainable agriculture in the Ozarks.
Many of our vendors will have products on display and information about ways that you can make an income off your farm. Examples of sustainable income from vendors’ farms include five vendors who have commercial kitchens, six vendors with fresh quality meat products and a total of 13 high tunnels and three greenhouses for winter production and season extension growing.
Vendors will also have available fruits, berry crops, orchards, vegetables, value added products, wood carved items such as toys and walking sticks from local woods, tonics, lotions, jams, syrups, honey, goat milk soaps, farm fresh eggs, fermented foods, cut flowers and vegetable starter plants, garden plants, and shrubs from three of our vendors who have nurseries and so much more.
All these products are from our vendors’ farms. There are so many ways to produce an income even if you have a small plot of land. Come talk with us and we will share our ideas and experience and how we can help you grow in being sustainable on your farm.
