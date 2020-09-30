AgrAbility projects from 19 states, including Missouri, are part of the AgrAbility Virtual State Fair in October.
The event offers help for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers with disabilities or chronic health conditions, said Karen Funkenbusch, state director of the Missouri AgrAbility Project and a University of Missouri Extension health and safety specialist.
Every day in October, AgrAbility state projects will highlight farmers and ranchers through “Cultivating Accessible Agriculture.” Missouri farmers and ranchers will be featured on Wednesday.
Short videos on Facebook and Twitter will tell about the latest assistive technologies, resources, safety tips and more.
“Many state and county fairs and other agricultural events were canceled or postponed due to safety and health concerns during COVID-19,” said Funkenbusch.
The AgrAbility Virtual State Fair coincides with the 75th annual National Disability Employment Awareness Month and the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Follow the event on Facebook @AgrAbility Virtual State Fair, or Twitter @AgrAbilityVSF, and read stories about people who have benefited from AgrAbility services at AgrAbility.org/25years.
AgrAbility also serves veterans, beginning farmers and underserved and disadvantaged populations.
Authorized in the 1990 Farm Bill, AgrAbility is a grant-funded program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It consists of the National AgrAbility Project and state/regional AgrAbility projects. Each project involves a collaboration between a land-grant university and at least one nonprofit disability services organization.
Missouri AgrAbility is a partnership of MU Extension, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension’s Innovative Small Farmers Outreach Program and the Brain Injury Association of Missouri.
Learn more at AgrAbility.missouri.edu. Contact the Missouri AgrAbility Project at AgrAbility@missouri.edu or 800-995-8503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.