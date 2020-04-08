With the uncertain times we are all now facing, the Ozark Farmers Agricultural Co-op (OFAC), and “GoFarm” Farmers Market is here to help people become sustainable on 5 acres or less (and more land if you have it).
This is part of our mission statement to this community. Our Ozarks region is a designated “food desert,” meaning we don’t produce enough food to feed our area. Our goal is to have enough producers, produce and livestock, in this area to become a “food hub,” feeding the residents of this area.
Even though many people only have small areas in which to grow, this can still be obtainable through “truck patch” gardening. This is a Southern phrase from “back in the day” when their kitchen garden patch produced more than their family needed. They put it in the truck, went to town and sold the produce from the truck bed. In these times of such uncertainty we need to all come together as a community to help each other in whatever ways we can. Let’s all get together and grow, and grow big!
One way that OFAC and the “GoFarm” Farmers Market helps our community is by encouraging residents to grow a wonderful garden this year and preserve food for your family. We have several vendors with high quality vegetable starter plants, fruit trees and brambles at very reasonable prices.
We also have many educational opportunities planned for the community as soon as we are able to resume regular activities at the market. These activities include workshops to teach the basics of how, what and when to grow. Including what seeds to direct sow in the soil, what seeds are best to start indoors, seasonal garden planting, container gardening, etc.
Our county extension will be giving demonstrations on food prep for your seasonal crops, cooking classes on seasonal produce, etc. and we plan to offer a fruit tree pruning workshop.
Buying food for your family at the grocery store can be scary when you think about it. It is uncertain who, or how many people have touched the produce in the stores and that is another reason to grow your own food, if possible.
In addition, it seems to be difficult at times to find what you need, and if you do, where is it coming from? We want to assure you that our farmers are the only ones handling their produce, grown clean and harvested clean, and brought to market by the farmer straight to you.
We are here to help you become more self-sufficient. We have learned during this pandemic just how vulnerable we are in depending on outside sources for our food. OFAC and “GoFarm” Farmers Market are here to help you in any way we can with the assistance of MSU-West Plains, with the local food movement.
Currently operating as a drive-thru market during the pandemic, we would love for you to drive thru to visit. We are located at the Endurance Church parking lot in West Plains, next to Hirsch, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
Visit our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts for our most up-to-date information.
