Paul Chateauvert, president of West Plains Area Farmers Market’s (WPAFM) board of directors, says the market is pleased to highlight Martha Jones’ handcrafted items at the semiweekly markets.
“We are excited to have Martha’s pieces available at our markets,” said Chateauvert. “Martha is passionate about making beautiful and useful items, and her creativity is evident in her crafts. Martha became a member of West Plains Area Farmers Market in 1988 and we embrace her for her dedication, support and being a friendly market family member.”
Martha, of West Plains, was born and raised in Brandsville, and throughout her marriage she and her family lived in Missouri, Florida, Arizona and several other states.“
My husband was in the military, so we moved frequently,” said Martha. “I learned to crochet and sew when I was 4 and have always created my own patterns. I have owned crafts shops and participated in crafts shows in many states. It’s nice to be home and be a vendor at West Plains Area Farmers Market.”
Martha creates helpful household items such as colorful crocheted potholders, hot pads and table mats, lap robes (lap blankets), full size blankets, bed booties for adults and baby booties for little ones. She also makes delicate doilies, Tidy Towels (kitchen towels), hanger coverings and Plunger Dolls, which are crocheted coverings for unsightly but useful plungers.
Martha enjoys holidays, and her cleverness shines with her seasonally-oriented creations. She is currently displaying her Halloween-themed items and is working on pieces for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Always on-hand are Martha’s red, white and blue items to show her love for America.
Martha also supports many nonprofits and their causes by incorporating their logos into her designs, such as pink ribbons for breast cancer, and using hospital gowns for some blanket designs.
When Martha lived in Arizona, she collected broken toys from the community and created a program for prisoners to repair the toys. During the program’s first year, Martha’s outreach benefitted 1,500 underprivileged children who received ‘new’ toys.
Martha sells her items at WPAFM, at craft shows and fairs and by special order.
In addition to Martha’s craft items, WPAFM offers fresh locally grown organic vegetables and fruit, non-GMO eggs, fresh homemade preserves, local raw unfiltered honey, USDA inspected cured, smoked pork products, a variety of freshly-baked muffins and gluten free muffins, bakery-styled sweet treats and desserts including various artisan breads, vibrant-colored hair wand scrunchies, hand-crafted indoor and outdoor weather-resistant signs, washable and durable homemade tote bags, colorful bowl cozies, homemade scented and unscented Sandi’s Soaps made with goat’s milk, homemade Sandi’s Kitchen Angels and Sandi’s Blankets, plus more.
All market products are locally grown, locally produced and baked goods are homemade.
Chateauvert Farm and Jolliff Farm are authorized vendors for the MoSFMNP (MO Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program).
The market is held at 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, in the large covered pavilion on the east side parking lot of East Towne Village, with plenty of parking available. The covered pavilion is next door to Wages Brewing Company and Taproom’s building and across the street from Dollar General. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
To contact the market, call or text 417-259-4325, email wpafarmersmarket@gmail.com or follow @WestPlainsAreaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
WPAFM invites new vendors to participate in serving the community. Small local farmers and home gardeners and crafters are always welcome.
Founded in 1982, West Plains Area Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization and is the longest-running and most established farmers market in the area. Located in East Towne Village, West Plains, the market serves customers year-round in both indoor and outdoor facilities.
