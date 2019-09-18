Our artisan crafters are ready for fall and the holiday season with wonderful items for you!
We have home and kitchen décor items as well as all-natural beauty and bath products, hand-crafted wood toys and signs, personalized writing pens, puzzles and personalized puzzles, gorgeous personalized candles, jewelry makers, rum fruit cakes, gift boxes of jams made with local fruit, artisan bakers and more.
All our vendors can take orders and you can check out our vendor pictures on Facebook, @gofarmwestplains. We still have plenty of produce coming into the market and accept EBT/SNAP (food stamps). Seniors, remember you have until Sept. 28 to use your vouchers.
GOFARM Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in the parking lot of The Ranch House Bar & Grill, 1321 Preacher Roe Boulevard in West Plains.
