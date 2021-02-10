Sgt. Dan's Redneck Cattle Company

Daniel Crowder, owner of Sgt. Dan’s Redneck Cattle Co. and Mobile Meat Market, along with his wife Crystal, daughter Emma and son Conner, started his adventure a little over six months ago. He set out to bring great quality beef straight from the farm to the consumer through as few hands as possible.
“I’ve been involved with beef and cattle my whole life other than my nine years in the Marine Corps,” says Crowder.
Buying farm-raised and locally butchered beef from neighboring Oregon County is better for you and your community than buying from big box grocery stores. When buying local, you support jobs in your backyard and your local economy.
But when you eat local, and know the farmer and processor who provided you with the food, you can be assured that what you are consuming is one of the healthiest food sources there is. If you’ve never tried local farm-raised beef, you are in for a real treat!
This Valentine’s Day weekend is a great time to try one of Sgt. Dan’s several selections of steaks, roasts or hamburger for a lovely meal with your special someone!
The Crowder family can be found every Saturday at the “Go Farm” Farmers Market as well as the Oregon County Farmers Market in Alton. Stop by and visit with the family and learn more about their mobile meat market and the benefits of eating local meat. Dan also proudly offers a 10% military discount to all active duty and veterans.
The market is located at Endurance Church parking lot next to Hirsch, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. EBT, cash, credit and debit are all accepted. Continue to watch our Facebook page for updates on the market schedule and possible closures due to inclement weather.
