What beautiful weather we are having! I enjoy some part of every season; there is some of God’s handiwork to appreciate in each one.
Fall is probably close to my favorite since I really enjoy winter; that is, until it puts a hardship on others. Since I am retired and well beyond ice skating or making snow angels, winter weather doesn’t usually put a hardship on me. I am a night owl at heart so like cloudy, rainy, snowy days, when I can enjoy sewing, painting and puzzles by the fireplace and not feel guilty that I am not out working in my yard.
My neighbor, Kelly Waggoner, just brought me spice muffins and what a treat! I love spiced baked goods, muffins, cookies, etc., but never bake any for myself as my family doesn’t care for the spice product. Guess I will have to follow Kelly’s pattern: Make a batch and share them with others.
Kelly’s muffins reminded me of a cookie recipe from Betty Jo McGoldrick so I’m going to begin with that. Since I have begun worshiping at West 160 Church of Christ, I don’t see Betty Jo often but think of all those, with love, that I worshiped with at the Church on Washington Avenue. Thanks, Betty Jo for this good recipe.
SPICE COOKIES
From Betty Jo McGoldrick
2 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. each salt, ground cloves and ground ginger
1 tsp. cinnamon
3/4 c. butter
1 c. sugar
1 egg
1/4 c. molasses
Granulated sugar for rolling cookies in.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease or spray cookie sheet.
Sift together flour, soda and spices; set aside.*
In medium saucepan gently melt butter by holding pan slightly over heat source; cool. When cool, add sugar, egg and molasses, stirring to mix well. Add dry ingredients; stir to mix well. Chill batter for 1 hour. Form 1-inch balls from batter and roll each one in granulated sugar. Bake 8-10 minutes or just until lightly firm.
*Flour has been so improved over the years that it is no longer necessary to sift it but do “fluff” it up before measuring for it tends to pack in the canister. Just stir it well, dip it into a dry-measure cup and level it off. When adding other ingredients, stir to mix well.
• • •
Here is an unusual muffin recipe from Betty Jo. Bran muffins are very healthy eating.
RAISIN BRAN MUFFINS
From Betty Jo McGoldrick
1 c. all-purpose flour
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 c. sugar
2 tbsp. shortening, room temp
1 egg
1 c. raisin bran cereal
3/4 c. milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease (or line with paper liners) 12 large muffin cups.
Combine the first three dry ingredients; set aside.
Cream sugar, shortening and egg. Add raisin bran and milk and allow to stand until milk is absorbed by the bran; stir to mix well. Add dry ingredients, stirring just until mixture is moistened and flour disappears. Fill muffin cups 3/4 full. Bake for 20 minutes.
Note: If desired, add 1/2 cup chopped nuts to flour mixture.
• • •
I will close the column this week with recipes from Eleanor Marquardt. Eleanor is a faithful contributor and I really appreciate her. I especially appreciate how thorough she is with recipes. When a recipes calls for a “can” of something, she always notes in parenthesis the size of the can in ounces. That is very important. Thanks, Eleanor, for your help.
SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN SKILLET
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 lb. chicken breast, cubed
1 c. sliced onion
1 bag frozen mixed veggies*
1/2 c. Catalina salad dressing
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 c. soy sauce
1 can (20 oz.) pineapple chunks with liquid
In a large skillet, heat the oil over med-high heat; add chicken. Cook, stirring often until chicken is lightly browned. Add onion and veggies; stir and cook briefly. In a separate bowl, combine next four ingredients, stirring to mix well. Add to skillet along with the pineapple. Stir and cook until sauce is thickened, about 1 minute. Serve with hot cooked rice.
*The blend and amount of mixed vegetables is your choice.
• • •
I have been doing some canning, mostly for two of my grandsons, Jeremy Williams and Brian. (I have two grandsons named Jeremy so needed to be specific here because this Jeremy furnished the peppers and tomatoes for our pickles. I made piccalilli for Brian and green tomato pickles (like those served at fish restaurants) for Jeremy. They argue about which one is my favorite grandson but don’t know how either can win since I love them both dearly. I will share with you a pickle recipe from Eleanor that is much, much easier to prepare than either of those I made. I have made pickles like these before and they are really good. These are to be eaten fresh; not canned.
CRUNCHY SWEET DILL PICKLES
From Eleanor Marquardt
Large dill pickles, drained (commercial or homemade.)
Sugar
Garlic cloves, peeled and sliced thin
Slice pickles in rounds; place a layer in a deep flat bottomed jar or bowl. Cover lightly with sugar; scatter a few slices of garlic over sugar. Repeat this layering process until container is full or your supply of pickles have been used. Cover container; put in cool place or refrigerate and allow to set for 4 to 5 days. Eat and enjoy!
Note: Use sugar to your taste.
• • •
God willing, I will be back with more recipes Oct. 1.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
