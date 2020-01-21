As the winds blow on this chilly Sunday afternoon, I'm wondering what ever happened to those big, family dinners on the last day of the week? Are they a thing of the past? I sure hope not!
I realize what busy lives we all live and how some go out to eat after church, but I'm missing the family gathering on Sunday afternoon: the feast, a smaller version of holiday cooking, all made from love and fresh ingredients.
Am I too old-school to think we don't make enough "fuss" when cooking, or treat our love ones with good food and homemade dessert? Has fast food really taken over our lives, and has family time become less, only reserved for the holidays or a special occasion?
I'd like to think that some of you still go to the extra effort to prepare a nice meal for your family, if only once a week. I cook six nights out of the week but I like to make sure our Sunday dinner is special, worth the extra work that helps us end our week content.
One of my favorite Sunday dinners is London broil. This lean cut is not British at all and I don't broil it either — I bake it. I serve it with mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and a vegetable.
This meal reminds me of happy families spending time together, sharing good food and making sweet memories. Enjoy your family, make a little fuss now and then and bake a London broil just once.
SUNDAY SUPPER
1 London broil steak
1 can beef broth
1 onion
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons soy sauce
Preheat oven to 350. Place meat in a baking dish, cover with beef broth and soy sauce. Chop onion into quarters, add to the dish. Season with the garlic salt and pepper.
Bake for 1 hour uncovered. After the hour, cover with tin foil and continue to bake for another 30-45 mins. depending on the size of the London broil.
Allow to sit for 5 minutes before slicing. Use drippings to make gravy.
