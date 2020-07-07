It doesn't seem possible that 2020 is half gone but with what it brought with it, I am sure everyone will be glad when it is history.
The flowers, etc., are still very beautiful despite the trials that the area is filled with. God is in His heaven and we will come through!
First off congratulations to Don and Emily Joice, with my love, on 55 years of marriage, I can't remember a time when Don was not a part of my life and he is a part of my family, too. His grandmother and my grandfather were siblings. And he knew how to pick a life companion!
July runs a close second to August when it comes to family birthdays. At the top, of course is my son Randall with whom the whole nation celebrates: July 4. Happy birthday, Son. I will include Don next. Not only is he celebrating an anniversary, his birthday is July 5. I have very little family except my children and what they have contributed. Guess you couldn't say "very little.” I am very fortunate: three children, 11 grandchildren and 22 greats.
My siblings are gone; my brother had no children; my sister had three. We lost her at a very young age (23) but she left three boys and they haven't done too shabbily building up my family. So happy birthday to nephew, J.W. Guffey on July 5, great-niece, Tammy Skinner on July 2; to my grandsons, Tyler Reavis and Shaun Ingalsbe, and great-nephew Danny Guffey who all share July 7, and last but never least, my oldest granddaughter, Jackie Ingalsbe who will celebrate July 13. Happy birthday to all!
Now, for good eating! The first two recipes are answers to requests, so if they don't appeal to you, bear with me. My aim is to please you readers and I try to answer requests first. Send me yours, I will do my best to find it for you.
NOTE: If you are having a birthday cake with candles, remember candles will burn longer and more evenly if placed in the refrigerator a few hours before lighting. This also applies to larger candles.
We are not chocolate lovers so I would choose another flavor and use white chips for this cake.
CROCKPOT CAKE
18 ounces chocolate cake mix (or choice)
1 pint sour cream
1 small box (3.9 ounces) instant chocolate pudding mix
3/4 cup chocolate chips
3/4 cup oil
4 eggs
1 cup water
Spray inside of crock with non-stick spray. Prepare ingredients according to cake box directions. Pour mix into crockpot; cover; cook on low 5 hours.
Most cheesecake recipes call for a graham cracker crust. I have found buying the crumbs instead of whole crackers saves time and labor and is less expensive unless you have use for the leftover crackers. A 13.5-ounce box of crumbs is not expensive and will make three crusts. Follow directions on the box to make the crust and press it into a 9-inch springform pan for this recipe. Again if you do not prefer chocolate, use regular Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk.
BAKED CHOCOLATE CHEESE CAKE
2 packages (8 ounces each) room temperature cream cheese
1 can chocolate Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk
3 eggs
3 tablespoons cornstarch
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Beat cream cheese until fluffy; gradually add milk while beating until mixture is smooth. Add eggs and cornstarch; beat until well mixed. Pour into crust-lined pan. Bake 35 minutes or until center is set. Cool on wire rack then chill before serving.
I will complete the column today with more good recipes from Shirley Sermon. Thanks much, Shirley.
Who doesn’t like pepperoni pizza? She said children love this, probably because of the pepperoni.
SPIRAL PEPPERONI PIZZA BAKE
From Shirley Sermon
1 package (16 ounces) spiral pasta
2 pounds lean groun beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cans (15 ounces) pizza sauce
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 eggs
2 cups milk
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 cups (8 ounces) mozzarella cheese
1 package pepperoni
Cook pasta according to directions. Meanwhile in large skillet cook beef, onion, salt and pepper until beef is no longer pink; drain. Add sauce, garlic salt and Italian seasoning; remove from heat and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl combine eggs, milk and Parmesan, whisking to mix well. Drain pasta; add egg mixture and toss to mix well. Transfer mixture to 3-quart greased casserole. Top with beef mixture, mozzarella and pepperoni.
Cover; bake 20-25 minutes until golden brown.
Here is a pretty salad recipe from Shirley. It serves four.
EASY BEET SALAD
From Shirley Sermon
4 wedges lettuce
1/2 can sliced canned beets, chopped
1/4 cup reserved beet juice
1/2 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
Place a wedge of lettuce on each of four salad plates. Scatter 1/4 of chopped beets on each wedge. Whisk beet juice and salad dressing together until smooth and drizzle 1/4 on each wedge. Grated cheese makes a tasty addition if desired.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
