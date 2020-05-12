What a beautiful time in the Ozarks! I don't believe my iris, peonies, roses, etc. have ever been more beautiful. As always, what God does is wonderful. I hope you can drive by and enjoy the yard. That's what I planned it for: enjoyment. Yours and mine.
I want to think Editor Abby Hess for the extra birthday wish for Bonnie Carlile on the front of the Quill. I'm sure that put an extra ray of sunshine in Bonnie's life. Thanks, Abby. Today as I am writing this is it: Bonnie's special day. Have a good one!
It is always good to hear from new sources (as well as the long-time faithful contributors). I got a note and recipe from Ivene Cozort this week. The contribution to my column is new from her, but Ivene is by no means new in my life. I have known Ivene and Norris for more years than I can remember.
I'm not sure that is all that good since she remembered seeing me ride a donkey in a donkey basketball game when we were in Bakersfield High School. What fun! Im sure she could tell much more. She said they celebrated 58 years of marriage in April. What a milestone. Congratulations and many more!
I have known Ivene since before she was a Cozort. She tied right in to our recent theme of bread-making with a very detailed recipe for sour\dough bread, the starter and even biscuits. She said it came from an ad in a magazine titled "Malboro Bakin'" and she had it before she married and she has used it often. It is tried and true.
I am a bread "freak" so perhaps trying all these bread recipes will help me gain back the weight I have lost. Thank you, Ivene. It is good to make connections with you after all this time. I will be expecting more recipes.
Well, you need starter to make this bread so that is where I will begin.
SOURDOUGH STARTER
From Ivene Cozort
In a large crock (at least 3 quart size) stir to combine:
1 tablespoon yeast
1 quart lukewarm water
2 tablespoons sugar
4 cups all-purpose flour
Cover and let rise until light and slightly aged; 24 to 48 hours.
Starter may be kept in refrigerator 7 to 10 days after initial use but should be stirred and equal amounts of flour and water stirred in. (This is called "feeding" the starter.) By "equal amounts": If you removed 1 1/2 cups of starter as the bread recipe calls for, stir in 3/4 cup flour and 3/4 cup water.
(Note: To keep for any length of time, if not using to make bread, I would pour off and discard the amount called for in bread recipe (or any sour dough recipe) and then feed the remainder. ys) Starter should be set out to warm up for 8 hours or over night before making bread.
SOURDOUGH BREAD
From Ivene Cozort
1 cup milk
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup solid shortening, like Crisco
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon active dry yeast
2 tbs. lukewarm water
1 1/2 cups starter
4 to 5 cups all-purpose flour
Scald milk*: Add sugar, shortening, and salt, stirring until shortening melts and sugar dissolves; cool slightly.
In small dish dissolve the 1 tablespoon yeast in the 2 tablespoons warm water. In mixer bowl combine milk mixture, dissolved yeast, starter and 2 cups flour. Slowly add enough of remaining flour to make a stiff dough, stirring by hand. Turn out on floured surface; knead 8 to 10 minutes, adding only enough flour to keep from sticking.
Place in greased bowl; cover and allow to rise double, about 1 1/2 hours. Punch down and allow to rise again, about 1/2 hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease two 9x5x3-inch loaf pans. Divide dough into two equal balls; place in prepared pans, cover and allow to rise double. Bake about 40 minutes or until golden brown checking every 15 minutes.
*To scald milk, heat to just before it boils.
. . .
SOURDOUGH BISCUITS
From Ivene Cozort
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups starter
2 to 3 tablespoons butter, softened or melted
In a large bowl, stir together dry ingredients. Add starter and butter, mixing well. Dough will be firm.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees; grease a 12-inch skillet or pan. Pinch off balls of desired size and place in prepared pan. Cover with a cloth; place in a warm place and allow to rise 10 to 15 minutes.
Bake for 24-30 minutes until golden brown.
NOTE: Ivene said she uses a glassware baking pan.
If you have other recipes with which you use sour dough starter, please send them along. I think we have good starter recipes so would just like something different in which to use them.
. . .
I'm going to complete the column with a couple of recipes from the Congressional Cookbook Shirley Sermon gave me. I'm looking forward to more recipes from her.
This one was submitted by Rep. William C. Bray of Indiana.
HOOSIER APPLE CAKE
Cake:
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter, room temp
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups plain flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
4 c, apples, chopped coarse
1/2 cup broken nuts
Topping:
1 1/2 brown sugar
1/4 lb. softened butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease well a 9x13-inch cake pan.
With mixer blend first 5 ingredients.
In a small bowl stir together flour, cinnamon, soda and baking powder; add to first mix, mixing well. By hand, stir in apples and nuts. Spread in prepared pan.
Bake for 25 minutes.
Meanwhile thoroughly mix topping ingredients. Remove cake from oven after 25 minutes and top with topping mixture.
Return to oven and bake an additional 25 minutes. Cool and serve with whipped topping.
. . .
Serve the following with your sour dough bread. It was submitted by Rep. Glenn Cunningham of Nebraska.
FAMILY-STYLE NEBRASKA BEEF STEAK
2 1/2 lb. top round beef steak (or your choice.)
1 small onion, thinly sliced
1 can cream of mushroom soup
Cut steak in serving pieces.
\In small amount of oil on medium high heat sear all pieces of steak, turning once, until it loses its color. Reduce heat and continue to cook about 10 minutes, turning once.
Dilute soup by half can of water; add to steak along with the onion slices; salt and pepper to taste.
Cover and continue to cook over low heat until steaks are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. If more gravy is desired, the soup may be diluted with a full can of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.