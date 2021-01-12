It is a pleasure to write the year 2021. Surely it will be an improvement over 2020, God willing.
My article today will consist entirely of requested recipes. They may not be your “cup of tea,” but someone asked for each one of these. That is my first priority in this column, helping readers find the recipe they seek.
But first let me get out of trouble with one of my very best friends, granddaughter Heather. In my column last week I wished her a happy birthday and commented on her unique birth date 1-7-76 (1776), then in the very next line I said she would be celebrating Jan. 6. She probably celebrated all week, but her birth date is Jan. 7! I email my column to her each week so she called my hand on my mistake. I tried to convince her it was a test to see if she reads what I send her but she knows it was one of those "senior moments.” Sorry, dear one!
I am anxious to try this first recipe. I know it has been stuck away in my files for some time and I apologize, Gladys. She said the cheapest cake mix will do.
EASY CINNAMON ROLLS
From Gladys Ball
2 1/2 cups lukewarm water
2 packages quick-rise yeast
1 box yellow cake mix
6 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
3 eggs
1/3 cup oil*
1 teaspoon salt
Melted or softened butter**
Sugar and cinnamon
Nuts and/or raisins, optional
Dissolve yeast in water in a mixer bowl, allowing about 3 minutes; add cake mix, 1 cup flour, eggs, oil, and salt. Beat slowly until mixture bubbles. Add 3 1/4 cups flour, beating just until combined. (The dough will be sticky.)
Use some of remaining flour to thoroughly flour a work surface; turn dough out onto floured surface. Knead, working in flour until dough is no longer sticky; allow it to rise double in volume. Roll or pat out to 1/4-inch thickness.
Use butter as desired then sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon as desired. (I like to mix these before using in any recipe.) Sprinkle with nuts and raisins if using. Roll dough to log shape. Cut in sections about 1/2-inch in width.
Place in a sprayed or greased baking pan or on a cookie sheet. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Allow rolls to rise double. Bake 20-30 minutes until golden brown.
* My dear friend and constant support, Therese Eagleman, has made these and she uses melted butter instead of oil.
**How much butter, cinnamon, sugar, etc. you use on the dough is as you desire.
Here is another recipe from Gladys. The reader requesting this asked if I had a recipe similar to using the commercial product "Helper.” This is as near as I could find. I have never used Helper so this may not fill the request. Thanks Gladys.
SKILLET SUPPER
From Gladys Ball
1 pound lean ground beef
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1 cup cooked macaroni
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
1 can (12 ounces) whole kernel corn
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Cook beef and onions in a skillet until beef loses it's color; drain off fat. Stir in macaroni and remaining ingredients except cheese. Simmer, stirring occasionally for 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in cheese and serve immediately.
Note: The beef mixture could be set aside for a time until ready to serve then reheated and cheese added. Cool and refrigerate if holding any length of time.
Don't believe the old saying “men don't eat quiche." This was requested by a man.
QUICK QUICHE
From Ruth Neely
4 slices bacon, cut in chips and fried until crisp
1/2 cup biscuit mix such as Bisquick
1/3 cup melted butter
1 1/2 cups milk
3 eggs
Salt and pepper as desired
2 cups shredded cheese of choice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon on paper towels to drain; set aside. Place remaining ingredients, except cheese, in mixer bowl and beat until smooth. Pour mixture into shallow casserole dish; sprinkle evenly with bacon and cheese, pressing them down gently. Bake 35 to 40 minutes.
I had never heard of these nachos but someone has; sounds good. This serves two. I could doubt that the way I love apples, caramel and coconut.
CARAMEL APPLE NACHOS
1 large or 2 small Gala or Fuji apples
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons caramel dip, room temperature
1 tablespoons chopped peanuts*
2 teaspoons sweetened coconut
Core apples and cut in half-moon slices. Place in a single layer on a serving plate; sprinkle with cinnamon. Drizzle caramel over apples and sprinkle evenly with peanuts and coconut.
*Use salted or plain peanuts.
