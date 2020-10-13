This will be the very first time for this birthday wish: Welcome and happy birthday to Lily, my 24th great-grandchild, who will have her very first birthday Oct. 14. What a joy!
She has her own comedy routine, keeping us all entertained. She lives with her Pa (grandpa) Randall and her Aunt Randi. They come for lunch with me about every Sunday after worship. We enjoy eating together if we aren't too busy playing.
Also best wishes to granddaughter, Heather Whittingham (Oct. 15) and nephew Stan Schafer (Oct. 17) Heather and family are temporarily in Gallup, New Mexico, where she is fulfilling a "traveling nurse" contract on an Indian reservation. Boy, do I miss them! Stan has been like a son to me all his life and we are glad to have him near. He helps my son Randall on the farm. Thanks, Stan.
Now to another "love of my life": flowers. I am taking a list of names of those who would like free zinnia seeds for next spring. God willing I will have an abundance when they are dry.
I had several diverse requests this week and will do my best to answer those.
First: How to prepare raw pumpkin for pie.
Choose a pumpkin free of blemishes and heavy for its size. Wash the pumpkin, cut it in half; remove seeds (pepitas) and webbing. (Save those seeds, wash, salt and bake them until crunchy. Good snacking) Place it cut-side down in a jellyroll pan (cookie sheet with a one inch rim); bake at 400 degrees until it is fork tender. Remove from oven and when cool enough to handle, scrape out the flesh and puree it in a food processor or blender.
If you wish, cut the pumpkin in pieces and microwave until flesh can be removed. There is nothing like fresh pumpkin for a tasty pie! If you would like to stock up, a whole pumpkin will keep about a month at room temperature and three months if refrigerated.
For a great new taste, fill the bottom of a pie crust with a layer of miniature marshmallow and then add your pumpkin filling. If you are using canned pumpkin in your recipe, be sure to buy pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling.
I have had unusual requests this week or should I say requests for "unusual" pies? So this will be a MOCK and MYSTERY column. I will give credit to the original contributor and all these were in my column March 18, 1998.
MOCK APPLE PIE USING GREEN TOMATOES
From Frances Dean
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon or to taste
Dash of nutmeg
6 or 8 green tomatoes (4 cups when chopped.)
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Pastry for 2-crust pie.
Line pie pan with pastry; preheat oven to 400 degrees. Thoroughly combine five dry ingredients; add remaining ingredients and stir gently until well combined. Pour into crust; top with remaining crust, cutting small slits to allow steam to escape. Bake 15 minutes; reduce temperature to 325 degrees and bake an additional 15 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown.
…
This contributor was my brother's brother-in-law and shared many recipes with me. They are both gone now and I miss them both.
MOCK APPLE PIE USING RITZ CRACKERS
From Clifford Hathcock
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons cream of tarter
1 1/2 cups water
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon vanilla
12 to 14 Ritz crackers
2 tablespoons butter
Pastry for 2-crust pie.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a small saucepan thoroughly mix first 3 dry ingredients; add water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil and boil 5 minutes, stirring constantly; cool and add vanilla. Line pan with pastry; break crackers in about fourths and place in crust-lined pan; dot with butter. Pour cooled syrup evenly over crackers. Cut small vents in top crust and secure over filling. Bake until thick juice bubbles out of vents.
…
Don't knock it until you try this next pie. It is great! (Do they still make Grape Nuts?)
MYSTERY PIE USING GRAPE NUTS CEREAL
From Josephine Spacek
1 unbaked pie shell
3/4 cup Grape Nut cereal
1/2 cup lukewarm water
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup corn syrup
1/4 cup butter
1/8 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
Combine Grape Nuts and water; set aside until water is absorbed. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a saucepan combine sugar, syrup, butter and salt. Cook, over medium-low heat, stirring constantly until sugar has dissolved and butter melted; remove from heat. Place eggs in mixer bowl, beat until foamy then add a small amount of syrup, beating constantly. Add remaining syrup, beating just until mixed. By hand, stir in Grape Nuts and vanilla, mixing well. Pour into crust and bake 45 minutes.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.