This is a major birthday week in my family; I have three great-grandsons and a granddaughter celebrating: Ramzi Schafer (Clayton's son) will be 7 on Aug. 12; Judah Whittingham (Matthew's son) will be 8 on Aug. 14; Noah Whittingham (Jeremy's son) will be 8 on Aug. 16, and granddaughter Taylor Reavis has a birthday on the Aug. 15. (And I'm not telling but she is the mother of two of my great-ganddaughters.) Happy birthday to all!
Now an apology to a contributor. I have had these recipes much too long (since May) so am going to devote the entire column to Goldie Prine. When I first heard from Goldie, she and her husband, Steve (of 42 years), had lived in Nixa and in the Springfield area for 35 years but hoped to be moving to Isabella, where they had purchased property.
I am hopeful they have accomplished their dreams. She said they have one daughter, two sons, three granddaughters and a grandson due in August. What a nice addition to her family!
Goldie gave me history of most of her recipes and I appreciate that. That makes my efforts more interesting. Thanks much, Goldie. Now to recipes.
She said this first recipe came from her children's godmother and is so moist it really needs no icing.
OATMEAL CAKE
From Goldie Prine
1 cup quick-cooking oats
1 1/4 cups boiling water
1 stick butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 eggs, beaten
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350. (Most ovens will reach this temperature in 10 minutes or less.) Spray 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.
Mix oats and water; allow to stand 20 minutes. Meanwhile cream butter, sugars, vanilla and eggs. Add oats and mix well. In a separate bowl mix all dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture and mix well. Pour into prepoared pan; bake 35 minutes. Cool and top with sour cream or cream cheese frosting if desired.
. . .
Goldie said the following recipe has been compared to that found in Springfield retaurants and said to be better. She said it came to her from her aunt, Maggie Hemphill. Serve this over hot rice.
CASHEW CHICKEN
From Goldie Prine
3 or 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
Dredging:
3 or 4 eggs, beaten
Flour
Canola oil for frying
Sauce:
6 chicken bouillon cubes
3 cups water
3 teaspoons sugar
8 ounces oyster sauce
Cornstarch
Toppings:
1 bunch chopped green onions
Cashew nuts
Rice:
1 bouillon cube per cup of water
Minute rice
Chop chicken into bite size pieces; dip pieces in egg and dredge in flour. Fry in hot oil until golden brown; drain. Prepare rice as directed on box dissolving bouilon cubes in the water, adding one cube per cup of water; place chicken in serving bowl and add sauce. *Top as desired.
*Note (from yours truly): I would suggest making sauce and rice before frying chicken. They can be reheated in the microwave when chicken is done. Also when preparing this, my family preferred serving themselves from the individual containers therefore getting their desired amount of each: Rice, chicken, sauce and toppings. (YS)
. . .
Goldie said this apple recipe came from her maternal grandmother, Goldie Watskey who lived to be 102.
I have gathered the ingredients for making the following recipe. I love the cinnamon flavor of red hots (Editor's note: aka cinnamon imperials) and anything apple. Goldie suggests you may want to decrease the amount of red hots according to desire, but do not increase. You should make the sauce first.
APPLE ROLLS
From Goldie Prine
Red hot sauce:
2 1/4 cups each water and sugar
2/3 cup red hot candies
Dough:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 cup sugar
1/3 cupvegetable shortening, such as Crisco
2/3 cup milk
Filling:
2 cups peeled and finely chopped apples
1 stick butter
Sugar and cinnamon as desired
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Sauce: In a small saucepan combine sauce ingredients. Over medium heat simmer until candies are dissolved. Reserve 1/2 cup; pour remainder in a 9x13-inch baking pan.
Dough: Combine dry ingredients; cut in shortening to medium crumbs. Add milk. a small amount at a time, mixing until a ball can be formed. On a floured surface knead dough 12 to 15 times. Roll out to a 12-inch square. (Not too thin.)
Filling: Sprinkle apples evenly onto dough; dot with chopped butter. Sprinkle apples with sugar and cinnamon as desired. Roll up the apples in the dough and cut in portions as for cinnamon rolls. Place sections in the pan in the syrup. Bake 30 minutes. Do not turn oven off. Remove rolls from oven and drizzle with reserved sauce. Return to oven and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes until golden.
Watch for more recipes from Goldie at a later date.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.