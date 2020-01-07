Here we are gang, a new decade and year, and with that come the new food trends for 2020!
Good news, diets are done! People want to eat liberally and honestly and that means a bit more work, but the reward is worth it. It's about time we take a closer look at the foods we are buying and feeding our families. Eaters want to feel satisfied and not shame.
Making healthy choices can be as easy as shopping locally. Start with the farmer's market, family farms or the health food stores. Sure, sometimes those items found there will be higher in cost, but still cheaper than a doctor visit or hospital stay.
It all starts at home and with being cautious about what we buy. Eating clean means cutting out processed foods, genetically modified organisms, artificial flavors and sweeteners, and turning to more plant-based foods.
A good motto to start you off is, “If it's fake, don't buy it!” Take a look at how people ate before the 1960s when fast food was making its way across the country. Meals were planned mostly around what they grew or bought fresh. “Homemade” was every night, “wholesome” was the normal.
Fast forward over the years when “artificial” is the new normal and “processed with chemicals” is a close second — no wonder there is so much illness.
I'm not suggesting everyone start a garden, but if you can't, support your farmer's market or the family farm — we have plenty of options for our small town. Our meat supply is a concern to me, therefore I only buy organic meats and I'm trying to find ways to cook without meat at least once a week.
I'm not a big vegetable eater, but I'm working on that and this recipe just might do the trick. A meatless stew might seem confusing, but all the flavors of the traditional beef stew are simmered into the vegetables, so maybe we won't miss the meat, at least once a week.
I hope you start off your new year by being curious about what you eat, where you eat and what foods you buy. I'm going into this new decade with my health in mind and my mind open to new ways to cook and eat! Happy 2020!
BEEF-LESS STEW
1 large yellow onion cut in half and sliced
6 cloves garlic minced
3 large stalks celery cut into 3/4-inch chunks
3 large carrots cut into 3/4-inch chunks
16 ounces mushrooms if large cut into 3/4-inch chunks or left whole
2 pounds potatoes cut into 1-inch chunks (peeling is an option)
2 cups frozen peas thawed
1/2 a 6 ounce can tomato paste mixed with a little water to thin
1 tablespoon Italian herbs
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 cups low sodium vegetable broth
1/2 cup water or more as needed
sea salt and pepper to taste (optional)
Saute the onion, celery, and carrots in a large soup pot with about 1/4 cup water until they start to soften. Add in the garlic and mushroom and sauté for a few minutes more. Add the vegetable broth, potatoes, tomato paste, herbs, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook covered over medium heat until the potatoes and carrots are tender about 20-15 minutes. Add up to a 1/2 cup water or more as needed if the stew is too thick. Take about 1 1/2 cups of the broth with a few of the vegetables and blend in a blender until smooth. Return the blended sauce to the pot and stir to combine. Add in the thawed peas and heat through for about 5 minutes.
