Before I get into what this column is all about, recipes, I need to touch on last week’s column and the Sawdust Salad recipe in particular. I had an email questioning the fact that it called for draining two cups of juice from a 15 ounce can of pineapple. I didn't know there would be a problem.
I had made the salad, pressing the pineapple through a strainer. I came up a little short with about 1 3/4 cup of juice but it didn't seem to alter the outcome. I had had two calls thanking me for the recipe and remarking how good theirs was but that was before I got the email so no problem was mentioned.
In one of my recent columns I referred to my friend, Theresa, finding my mistakes, and in the email the reader suggested I might have Theresa edit all my work. I will definitely pass on that. Theresa is a super cook (and good friend and helper) but I will just stick with my Quill editor, Abby Hess, as she does a great job editing my efforts. But don't hold her responsible for how much juice can be drained from a can of pineapple. That isn't her job.
I have neglected using recipes from two of my most faithful helpers, Eleanor Marquardt and Gladys Ball. I will try to make up for that oversight today. Thank you, ladies.
Zucchini seems to be the vegetable of the hour right now so I will begin with that. The first one is slow cooker so no heat in the kitchen; though that heat may shortly begin to be appreciated.
ZUCCHINI/BEEF LASAGNA
From Eleanor Marquardt
6 cups sliced zucchini, unpeeled
1 pound ground beef
Oil
1/2 teaspoon dried Basil
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 cup cottage cheese
1 egg
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
Grease interior of slow cooker. In a skillet sauté beef with small amount of oil until it loses its color. With slotted spoon lift beef into a large bowl. Add herbs and tomato paste, stirring until well combined.
In a separate bowl combine cottage cheese, egg and one cup mozzarella. Cover bottom of crock with half the zucchini; top with half of beef mixture then with half of cheese mixture. Repeat these layers.
Cover crock; cook on low for four hours.
…
Of the following cake recipe, Eleanor said you may substitute 1 1/2 cups shredded carrots or apples for the zucchini if you desire.
ZUCCHINI CAKE AND FROSTING
From Eleanor Marquardt
2 cups Bisquick baking mix
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped nuts of choice
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 1/2 cups shredded zucchini
1/3 cup vegetable oil
3 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour or spray a 13x9-inch cake pan.
Place all ingredients in the bowl of an electric mixer; beat on low 30 seconds, constantly scraping sides of bowl. Beat on medium an additional 2 minutes until well blended.
Pour into prepared pan; bake 30 minutes or until tests done with toothpick. Place on wire rack to cool.
FROSTING:
In large bowl of mixer combine :
8 ounces softened cream cheese
1 tablespoon soft butter
2 cups powdered sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons milk
Beat until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides of bowl, adding milk as needed for spreading consistency.
…
Try these good entrees from Gladys. The following recipe is prepared on the stove top.
PORK CHOPS AND SAUERKRAUT
From Gladys Ball
4 center cut pork chops (3/4-inch thick)
2 tablespoons cooking oil
1 cup chopped onion
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chicken broth
1/2 teaspoon caraway seed
1/4 teaspoon celery seed
1 can (16 ounces) sauerkraut, drained
1 red apple, cored and chopped
4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled, opt.*
Brown chops on both sides in the oil; add broth and herbs. Cover and cook over medium heat for 30-45 minutes. Add kraut and apples; cover and simmer 10-15 minutes or until thoroughly heated.
*I prefer to chop my bacon (with kitchen shears) then fry it.
…
STOVE TOP EASY CHICKEN BAKE
From Gladys Ball
1 package Stove Top Stuffing Mix for chicken
1 cup hot water
1 to 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into large pieces
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/3 cup sour cream
1 bag (16 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of stuffing mix evenly on bottom of 13x9-inch baking pan; set aside.
Add water to remaining stuffing mix, stirring just until moistened; set aside.
Place chicken on top of dry stuffing in baking pan.
In a separate bowl thoroughly mix remaining ingredients; spread evenly over chicken and then top evenly with moistened stuffing mix.
Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Using a meat thermometer it should read 170 degrees.
…
I feel I must share the next recipe with you since September is "apple" month. I have canned apples many times while raising my family. It was so nice to just open a jar and pour it into the crust for a good, quick-fix dessert. Please use tart apples such as Jonathan or Gala.
APPLE PIE FILLING
From my files
4 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup cornstarch
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
10 cups water
3 tablespoons lemon juice
5 1/2 to 6 pounds apples, peeled, cored and sliced
2 or 3 drops yellow food coloring, opt.
In a large heavy kettle blend first 5 ingredients. Add water, stirring until sugar and cornstarch have dissolved. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thick and bubbly. Add lemon juice and coloring, stirring to mix well.
Pack apples in hot jars leaving one-inch head space. Pour hot mixture over apples. Use a butter knife to get juice into any spaces. Seal jars with hot lids and process in boiling water; 15 minutes for pints; 20 minutes for quarts. Yield: 6 quarts.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
