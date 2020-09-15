Correction for the Black Walnut Cake recipe in the Quill last week (Sept. 8). I have a friend in my life who makes my life so much easier and joyful: (one of many) Theresa Eagleman. Theresa comes twice weekly, cheers me up and does the things I can no longer do.
But she also calls my attention to the mistakes I make in the column. (That means she reads it closely and that’s good. Thanks Theresa.) In the cake recipe, I failed to explain when to add the remaining half cup of buttermilk: Add it with the eggs. My apologies!
The longer I live the more I think of a statement made by my dad's sister, my Aunt Myrtie Burgess. She said she spent half of her time putting things where she could find them and the other half of her time looking for them. It must be the wear and tear of the years for I reached that point some time ago.
When I moved into my home some 30 years ago I found across the street the best neighbors a person could have: Jim and Tammy Woodworth. I had known them since they were little tots and their parents and grandparents before them. I was in the graduating class at Bakersfield with Jim's father, J.T., 70 years ago. I'm sure their ancestors had a hand in making them the fine people they are.
They have since moved into a new home in another area of West Plains and I miss them terribly; especially Jim's barbecue which he always shared. I said all this to say Tammy gave me some information years ago to put in the column, which I did. I have had numerous requests to repeat that info but had I lost my copy. Hurrah! I found it.
Now that makes up for all the time I have looked for it. Tammy is employed at the University of Missouri Extension Center so I speak with her often. That is the place to go for help with gardening, cooking, etc. I just got a recipe for piccalilli from there. Thanks Tammy, for that recipe and for the following.
WHAT A SHEET OF BOUNCE WILL DO
From Tammy Woodworth
1. It repels ants and mice. Place a sheet where they run.
2. Place a sheet in that old book to remove the stale odor.
3. Repels mosquitoes and bees. Hang a sheet from your belt or from a pocket.
4. Removes soap scum from your shower.
5. Rub the screen of computer or TV to repel dust.
6. Run your needle and thread through a sheet and the thread won't tangle.
7. Place a sheet in a suitcase, sleeping bag or blanket you are storing.
8. Freshen the car by placing a sheet under the seat.
9. Removes cat hair from furniture.
10.Stuff some in those smelly sneakers to deodorize.
…
I had a request for the following salad recipe. So this is for Rhonda Graves. These were in my column June 30, 1982. If you have Book No. 2 you will find them on Page 38. I am speaking in the plural for I received two and will reprint both here and give credit to the original contributor. Happy eating, Rhonda.
This one from Irene is made in layers in a clear glass bowl.
In each of these I am giving the cooked layer first so it can be cooling. Then make the gelatin mixture and set to chill.
SAWDUST SALAD
From Irene Bassham
Combine and cook until thick and clear, then cool:
2 cups pineapple juice drained from a 15 ounce can of crushed pineapple
2 beaten eggs
1 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Gelatin mixture:
Dissolve 1 box each lemon jello and orange jello in one cup hot water. Add 2 cups cold water and chill until syrupy. (About 30-40 min.)
1. Meanwhile put the drained pineapple in the serving bowl
2. Layer 2 coin-sliced bananas on pineapple
3. Top with cooled cooked mixture
4. Cover with layer of miniature marshmallows
5. Pour gelatin mixture over marshmallows
6. Combine and beat until smooth: 2 packages Dream Whip, 8 ounces softened cream cheese and 1 cup of milk; pour over gelatin.
Garnish with a layer of coconut.
You may find the following version easier but not as pretty as the first one. Take note of the ingredients and process in the above recipe when making this one.
SAWDUST SALAD
From Opal Maynard
Dissolve the gelatin in the hot water; add cold water, drained pineapple, bananas,] and marshmallows. Pour into serving bowl and chill until set.
Meanwhile, make the cooked layer. When gelatin is set and cooked mixture is cooled, pour cooked mixture over gelatin. Follow Step 6 above and pour over top. Garnish with shredded cheese or coconut or leave plain.
Note: For the sixth layer I beat 8 ounces softened cream cheese and 1 cup powdered sugar until smooth then folded in a carton of thawed Cool Whip.
…
This rib roast is from my files. It is great for special occasions or just plain old everyday eating. It will serve 10.
HERBED RIB ROAST
1 beef ribeye roast (4 to 5 pounds)
3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Cut 15-20 slits in roast and insert a slice of garlic in each one. Combine remaining ingredients and rub over roast. Place roast on a rack in a roasting pan. Bake uncovered to desired doneness. Test with a meat thermometer.
(Med. rare 135; med. 140; med. well 145; about 2 to 2 1/2 hours.)
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
