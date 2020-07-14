CORRECTION: Last week, I wished granddaughter Jackie a happy birthday and said she was my oldest granddaughter. My apologies, Heather (who is my oldest granddaughter), but Heather has been in my heart (and lap) since she was born, and I think of her more as a daughter than granddaughter. (Wonder if that will get me out of trouble?)
I send her the column every week by email (she lives in Springfield) so this tells me she isn't reading them or she would already have had me on the carpet. Maybe that makes us even.
The weather has been unbelievably nice for July in our area. Or do I just think so because I haven't had to work out in the 80 degree temperature? I'm sure the haymakers, including my son Randall, would not agree with me about the temperature.
Since I don't furnish the column for the last Tuesday of the month, I will bore you with birthday wishes for the rest of my July family. These are all great-grandchildren: Happy birthday to Amariah Williams who is a big 3 today (July 14), her big sisters Paige (July 15) and Alex (July 21). Also to Landry Reavis,who will be 4 July 22, and Zachery Whittingham who will be 11 on July 23. Zack and his family are living in New Mexico and I really miss them. His mother is a traveling nurse so the stay is temporary, but still too long and too far away.
As usual I try to answer requests first. This first recipe is from my files and requested by a friend to whom I served it one time when she came for dinner with me.
When she called recently to request the recipe she said she had never eaten it before or since she ate it with me. It takes time and patience to prepare but is well worth the effort. It is a "melt in your mouth" recipe. It makes a large dessert but leftovers keep well in the refrigerator. Choose your favorite fruit for the sauce. Raspberry is my family's favorite.
ANGEL CREAM MELBA
Angel Cream:
3 envelopes unflavored gelatin, such as Knox
1 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
4 cups milk, divided
4 teaspoons vanilla
24 ounces Cool Whip, thawed
Sauce:
10 ounces frozen raspberries, thawed
2 teaspoons cornstarch
10 ounces frozen peaches, thawed; optional
Day ahead: In a 2-quart saucepan combine gelatin, sugar, salt and 2 cups milk, stirring to mix well. Place over medium heat, heating and stirring occasionally until gelatin is completely dissolved. Remove from heat and add remaining 2 cups milk and vanilla. Refrigerate until mixture mounds when dropped from a spoon, about 30 minutes. Place Cool Whip in large bowl. With wire whisk gently fold gelatin mixture into whipped topping. Pour mixture into ring mold or bundt pan. Refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.
Melba Sauce: In a one quart saucepan mash raspberries; stir in cornstarch. Over medium heat cook and stir until mixture boils. If using peaches, stir them in. Place in a ring mold or pretty bundt pan and refrigerate until well chilled and firmly set.
To serve: Unmold Angel Cream on chilled platter; spoon some sauce over. Pass remaining sauce. Yield: 24 serving.
…
They tell me it is "squash time.” I wouldn't know; I'm not a squash lover. But I will share with you two squash recipes from Eleanor Marquardt. Thanks, Eleanor. This first recipe is a slow cooker one. Use a mix of yellow and green squash for a pretty entree.
ZUCCHINI PIZZA-STYLE
From Eleanor Marquardt
3 medium squash, unpeeled
1 large fresh tomato, diced
1/2 cup pizza sauce
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
Sliced black olives, opt.
Cut squash in discs (like pepperoni). Layer in a lightly greased cooker, alternating yellow and green. In a small bowl stir together the tomato and pizza sauce; pour over squash. Evenly sprinkle cheese and olives on top. Cover; cook on high 2 hours. Uncover and cook an additional 30 minutes to evaporate some of the liquid.
Note: basil, oregano and garlic (chopped fine) many be added to sauce to enhance the flavor. Serve with bread sticks or garlic bread.
…
This cake would be great with cream cheese frosting.
ZUCCHINI CAKE
From Eleanor Marquardt
Cake:
4 cups zucchini squash, finely chopped or ground
2 cups sugar
2 eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour (or spray) 9x13-inch pan.
In a large mixing bowl combine first 4 ingredients, stirring to thoroughly mix. In a small bowl combine flour with soda, salt and cinnamon; add to first mixture, stirring until very well mixed, Stir in pecans. Pour into prepared pan; bake 30 minutes or until tests done with toothpick. Cool in pan on wire rack; frost as desired.
…
This last recipe is from a former Howell County resident but if I remember correctly she now lives in Webb City. Frances is somewhat older than me; she was among my brother's friends when I was growing up. She lived in the Prairie Grove area.
SWEET-HOT APPLE DUMPLINGS
From Frances Dean
2 cans (21 ounces each) apple pie filling
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cinnamon red-hot candies, divided
1 pkg. (15 ounces) yellow cake mix
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter cut into thin slices
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; spray 13x9-inch cake pan. Spread pie filling in prepared pan. Sprinkle 1/4 cup candies evenly on filling. Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over filling. As much as possible cover entire surface of cake mix with butter slices. Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Sprinkle remaining red-hots over hot surface. Cool 15 minutes before serving.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
