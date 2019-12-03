Here we are in the busiest cooking month of them all, December!
While I was shopping for our Thanksgiving meal, I spotted bags of dry beans that I never knew existed, and with it being the holiday season and all, I bought a bag.
Cranberry beans are real — I had never heard of them, but they were so pretty and I thought they might be a good pairing with leftover ham.
Fast forward to Sunday, the first day of December and the wind was wicked and cold, so I grabbed my bag of cranberry beans and put them in the crockpot with another leftover, vegetable stock, and set the timer for six hours.
Midway through, I added my onion and leftover ham, along with black pepper and a shake or two of hot pepper flakes and patiently waited for supper. From what I found on online, the cranberry bean was named for the pretty cranberry color spots on the beans; they have a milder and sweeter taste than pinto and can be cooked the same way for recipes. Who knew?
Now, my mind is wondering about other ways to use these festive beans, in chili maybe or homemade refried beans? According to Pinterest, the most popular recipe is a hearty soup that boasts healthy ingredients for winter self-care, but go ahead and omit the kale if you’re not a fan.
Next time in your Walmart, check out the cranberry beans, my leftovers rescue!
CRANBERRY BEAN PASTA FAGIOLI
1 cup dried cranberry beans, soaked at least 4 hours
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 yellow or white onion, finely chopped
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more)
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1 (28 ounce) can whole tomatoes
6 cups vegetable broth
2 bay leaves
4–5 cups kale, stems removed, chopped
2 cups elbow noodles
freshly ground pepper
1/4 cup chopped parsley
Add the beans, 8 cups water and small palmful of salt in a large soup pan. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until the beans are tender, 90 minutes to 2 hours. Drain beans and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in the same pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 10 minutes until vegetables are softened. Stir in the red pepper flakes, oregano, basil and rosemary.
Crush whole tomatoes with your hands and add to the pot along with tomato sauce from the can.
Add the vegetable broth and bay leaves and simmer for 15 minutes.
Uncover the pot and bring the soup to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the kale and pasta and cook until pasta is done. Season to taste as needed with salt and pepper, then stir in the parsley.
