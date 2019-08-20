This will be my last column for August, as the ladies at the Quill take care of the last Tuesday of the month; thus, I will need to get the rest of the August family birthdays in today.
Granddaughter Brittany Baines (Kitty’s) has a birthday tomorrow. Brittany lives at Strafford. Great-grandson Parker, (granddaughter Heather’s) has a birthday the 26th. Parker lives in Springfield (so drivers in Springfield beware; Parker will be 16). I don’t get to see Brittany and family or Parker as often as I would like.
Great-grandson Cash Schafer Whittingham will be 8 on the 30th. He is Matthew’s son and I feel so honored that Matt chose to use our family name as Cash’s middle name.
My next column, God willing, will be Sept. 3. How time flies.
Quilters take note: I have a number of quilt patterns and pictured ideas for quilts, that I will give to the first person who calls for them. I no longer have any use for them but can’t bring myself to just put them in my recycle basket. My phone number can be found at the end of this column but please call afternoon or evening. I’m not a very sociable person at morning.
Some time ago, April I believe, I received a letter from longtime contributor, Frances Dean and she included several recipes. Frances is a Howell County transplant to Webb City, Mo. Frances is 93 years of age but still has a very clear penmanship and knows good recipes.
Frances, I apologize for waiting so long use more of your recipes but I was exceptionally glad to hear from you. Please send more recipes when you feel like it. Thank you for your continued help.
Get ready to bake a cake for I am going to give you three good cake recipes from Frances.
FRESH APPLE CAKE
From Frances Dean
1 c. oil
1 c. water
2 eggs
2 c. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
3 c. chopped apples, peeled and cored
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease or spray 13x9-inch cake pan.
Beat first 5 ingredients until well blended. In another bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon; add to first mixture and beat until smooth. Stir in apples and nuts. Bake 1 hour or until tests done with toothpick. Frost or glaze as desired. Or serve it plain while warm!
• • •
ZUCCHINI CAKE
From Frances Dean
Cake:
2 c. sugar
4 eggs
1 1/2 c. oil
2 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. vanilla
3 c. finely chopped or ground tender zucchini
Frosting:
1 stick butter, room temp
8 oz. cream cheese, room temp
1 lb. powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Nuts for garnish, opt.
Heat oven to 350 degrees; spray 13x9-inch cake pan.
Cake: Beat sugar and eggs until light and fluffy; add oil and blend well. In small bowl combine flour, soda and salt; add to first mixture and beat to blend. Add vanilla and zucchini folding in until well mixed. Bake for 45 minutes; cool.
Frosting: Combine all ingredients in mixer bowl and beat until well blended and smooth. Spread over cake.
• • •
The following frosting is new to me but seems easy and sounds delicious!
COTTON PICKIN’ CAKE
From Frances Dean
Cake:
1 yellow cake mix
1/2 c. vegetable oil
4 eggs
1 can (11 oz.) Mandarin oranges with juice
1 c. chopped pecans
Frosting:
1 pkg. (3 1/4 oz.) instant vanilla pudding
1 carton (9 oz.) Cool whip, thawed
1 can (16 oz.) crushed pineapple, well drained
Preheat oven to 325 degrees; spray or grease a 13x9-inch cake pan.
Cake: Combine all ingredients except nuts and stir to mix well; fold in nuts. Bake 25-30 minutes. Cool completely.
Frosting: Thoroughly combine all ingredients and spread on cooled cake.
• • •
Frances also included a good pie crust. She said this could be doubled or tripled if desired. If doubling for single crusts, divide in half; flatten and place one half in zip-lock plastic bag and freeze for later use. This sounds great to me; I have never like making pie crusts so making two or three at once would be great! Frances prefers the yellow Crisco for shortening in this recipe.
NEVER-FAIL PIE CRUST
From Frances Dean
2 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp salt
2/3 c. shortening
1 egg
1 tsp. vinegar
1/4 c. ice cold water
Blend flour and salt; add shortening and “cut-in” until crumbly. Beat eggs slightly; whisk vinegar and water into eggs. Add egg mixture to flour and toss until all dry ingredients are moisten and mixture can be formed into a ball. Use for single pie or cobbler topping.
Note: The less you handle pie crust mixture the better; the more tender and flaky it will be.
• • •
I know we don’t usually make candy in August but this recipe from my anonymous male contributor really caught my eye. I love truffles. Remember they are always better if served room temperature. This recipe makes about 48 truffles; enough for “gifting.” I would prefer milk chocolate in place of the bittersweet.
NO-BAKE TRUFFLES
Anonymous
8 oz. bittersweet chocolate, chopped fine
8 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped fine
1 c. heavy whipping cream
1 tsp. vanilla
16 oz. candy coating (like Candiquik; $4 at Walmart)
Garnish: Coconut, finely chopped nuts, dry cocoa powder, powdered sugar, etc., your choice.
Place chocolate in medium bowl. In small saucepan, heat cream to gentle boil and immediately remove from heat and pour over chocolate. Allow to stand five minutes; add vanilla and stir until smooth. Place mixture in heatproof bowl, cover with plastic wrap and place in freezer for 1 hour or until firm enough to roll into balls. Use a teaspoon to dip mixture and roll into 1/2-inch balls. Place balls on a jelly roll pan lined with parchment paper and freeze 30 minutes to harden.
Coating: Melt coating according to directions on package. Using a fork and spoon, dip balls in coating allowing excess to drip through fork. Roll truffles in desired topping; allow to set about 1 hour then store in refrigerator in airtight container until ready to serve or gift.
• • •
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.