The dog days of summer, too hot to cook, too hot, period! The last thing I want is a hot, heavy meal on hot, humid days, so I'm always looking for new salads to try.
With our gardens producing and the markets stocked with fresh produce, summer salads are a great way to eat your vegetables. I love corn all ways, but this salad recipe I found sure did sound nice and cool. And to make this recipe even quicker and easier, I used microwave bacon!
Now, if you haven't tried that, you should. There is no mess, no grease and comes out crispy every time, I prefer it now. But, no matter your choice of bacon, this salad will be a staple for summer now.
Enjoy and stay cool!
SWEET CORN SALAD
2 12-ounce packages frozen sweet corn cooked and cooled
6 slices Bacon cooked and chopped
¼ cup Green onions chopped
½ cup Ranch dressing
1 cup Shredded cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook and cool the frozen corn. Cook and chopped the bacon slices. In a large bowl, combine the corn, bacon and green onions.
Add the ranch dressing and shredded cheese.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Stir to combine all ingredients. Cover and chill for at least one hour before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.