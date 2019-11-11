Happy birthday to my daughter Sally who will celebrate Nov. 17. Sally lives in Springfield and is a nurse practitioner. She is employed by Cox Health Systems where she does Cox Health Basic Care Telemedicine seeing patients all over Missouri by computer right from her home. (Oh the wonder of technology!)
I’m sure many in the area will remember her from the seven years or so she years she practiced at Urgent Care here in West Plains.
I have had more requests for venison recipes than any single kind unless it would be Mexican dishes; so if you aren't into venison, this column probably won't be of interest to you. If you prefer beef, you can substitute it for venison in any of these recipes. I will fill the current requests but if I still don't provide what you are looking for, don't hesitate to call. I have had (and used wth beef) this first recipe for years. It came from the late Pauline Longnecker, an excellent cook and good friend. This makes a large quantity of patties.
DEER MEAT SAUSAGE
8 lbs. ground venison
2 lbs. ground pork, optional
2 tsp. salt
3 1/2 tbsp. garlic powder
1 1/2 tbsp. crushed red pepper
1 tbsp. ground sage
1/3 c. paprika
Thoroughly combine all ingredients. Make into patties and freeze. To freeze, stack them with waxed paper between each and then place in freezer bags.
Note: When wishing to freeze any item in individual portions, I place them on cookie sheets until frozen, (usually takes only a few hours), then drop them into freeze bags. I even take care of bacon this way. When I need bacon, which is my very favorite meat, I watch for my favorite brand (Wright's) to go on sale, which is usually 24 oz.; place single strips on a cookie sheet, separating the layers with waxed paper; then when frozen drop them into a large freezer bag and place it back in the freezer. Thus I can take out any number of slices desired.
. . .
The following venison recipes came from Gladys Ball. I know some of them came from her mother, Dorothy Koelling. Dorothy was also a faithful contributor to my column in the early years. Thanks again, Gladys. This first one is a crock pot recipe.
VENISON HOT POT
From Gladys Ball
Lean deer meat, sliced thin and cut in pieces
1 medium onion, sliced thin
3/4 tsp. salt
3/4 tsp. paprika
1 large can stewed tomatoes*
1/3 c. sour cream
Fill crock pot with layers of meat, potatoes and onions, alternating until almost full. Combine salt, paprika and tomatoes; pour over meat mixture. Cook on Low 8 to 10 hours. Stir in sour cream during last half hour of cooking.
*Optional: If desired, substitute a can of cream of mushroom soup mixed with a cup of water for the tomatoes.
. . .
BEEF OR VENISON STEW
From Gladys Ball
2 tbsp. oil
2 lbs. venison or beef, cut for stew
3 large onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 bay leaf
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tbsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
6 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered
1 lb. carrots, cut in 1-inch pieces
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
1/4 c. cold water
Browning sauce, opt.
In large Dutch oven (or heavy saucepan) brown meat in oil. Add next seven ingredients; cover and simmer 1 1/2 to 2 hours until meat is tender. Add veggies and continue simmering 30-45 minutes until veggies are tender. Thoroughly mix flour and water; stir into stew, cooking until thickened and bubbly. For deeper color, add browning sauce. Remove bay leaf before serving.
. . .
This is a good marinade for venison.
VENISON MARINADE
1/2 c. cooking oil
1 c. cider vinegar
1 tsp. peppercorns
1 bay leaf
Combine all ingredients and place in plastic zip-lock bay with venison. Place in refrigerator and marinate overnight.
. . .
The following isn't anywhere near venison but it answers a request.
CRAB RANGOON
8 oz. imitation crabmeat
8 oz, cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 tsp. white pepper
1/2 clove garlic, minced
Wonton wrappers
Oil for frying
Dice crabmeat; add garlic and pepper, mixing thoroughly with cream cheese; refrigerate at least 20 minutes. Spoon mixture into center of wrappers; bring corners to middle, sealing together. Fry in deep fryer until light brown around edges.
. . .
All dinners should end with a good dessert (my opinion). This pie recipe is from Bonnie Carlile. I miss seeing Bonnie as often as I once did. Bonnie has some health issues and is daily in my prayers. I love her dearly and have for 80-plus years. This is a single crust pie.
FRENCH APPLE PIE
From Bonnie Carlile
1 ready-to-bake pie crust
1/2 c. sugar
1/4 c. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Pinch of salt
6 c. cored, peeled and thinly sliced tart apples*
Topping:
1 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 c. butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl mix sugar and next 4 ingredients; add apples and stir to coat well. Spoon mixture into crust.
Topping: Combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle topping evenly over apples. Place on baking sheet and bake 1 1/2 hours.
*You will need 4 or 5 medium apples. I prefer Fuji Or Gala.
