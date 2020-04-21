Sourdough bread and sassafras roots
Happy Birthday to my first-born, Kitty, who willl celebrate this Friday, April 25. I won't even hint at her age for I like to remain on her good side.
Kitty lives near West Plains on a portion of our old home place but works at Baxter Hospital in Mtn. Home She is a registered nurse and is floor supervisor. She drives each day; she works five days and is off two.
She is one of seven in my immediately family employed in the medical field and this terrible virus has kept me on my knees. So far God has blessed them all. I pray He will bless our country and all therein.
I want to thank Sue Neitzel for the recipes last week for sour dough starter and how to make the bread. I love to make bread (and eat it) but have never had the best results making sourdough. I'm anxious to try Sue's recipes. In fact I may try to make Kitty some for her birthday. Wish us both luck!
I have questions: if there is leftover starter can it be stored, how, and how long will it remain active? Thanks, Sue.
I had a request from my nephew, Junior Guffey. I fear he doesn't know me as well as he thinks he does. He asked for a tea recipe from one who has never drank tea of any flavor in my life but I want him to keep believing I can do anything, so I went through all my old-time cookbooks, notes, etc. and found him a recipe.
A friend gave them sassafras roots but no recipe for making the tea. So in case they like it well enough to go looking for more roots I will first share the info I gleaned about the process of gathering roots.
When I was a child people treasured their sassafras bushes and usually tried to keep a supply of tea on hand for it was used for medicine in many instances. And it was considered (by some) as a great summer drink. (Lemons were not plentiful back then.) But my info said drinking too much sassafras tea could be harmful; so keep that in mind. I remember my father (Junior's grandfather) sharpening the blade on his shovel before digging the roots. Then he would push the shovel into the ground near the trunk of the tree but only on one side! Thus he left enough roots that the tree wouldn't die. I don't remember ever tasting it.
Gathering roots: The tree should be at least 4 feet tall to have roots large enough for brewing, as the roots need to be 1/4 to 1/2 inch in diameter. I didn't know sassafras trees grew very large but my son Randall said there is one on his farm that is at least a foot in diameter. To make two quarts of tea you will need at least four 4-inch pieces of roots 1/4 to 1/2 inches in diameter. After harvesting the roots, thoroughly wash the soil from them. A scrub brush should work well.
Junior and Pam always bring me some of their home-canned goodies every time they visit me; peaches, blackberries, pickles, etc., but please don't bring me any Sassafras tea!
HOMEMADE SASSAFRAS TEA
For Junior and Pam
2 quarts water
4 (4-inch) pieces of clean roots
Sugar or honey
Bring water to a rolling boil. Add roots and reduce heat to simmer. Simmer until the water is a deep brownish red. The longer it is simmered the darker it will become and stronger the flavor. Once it reaches the desired color, strain out the sediment. A screenwire-type strainer was suggested plus placing a coffee filter in the strainer for best results in removing the sediment. Strain it into a jar or pitcher and sweeten to taste.
I had a question about recipes calling for cooking dried beans to use in a recipe. Here is the shortcut I have used for years.
DRIED BEANS SUBSTITUTE
For every 3/4 cup dried beans called for in the recipe substitute 1 can (16 ounces) of same kind of beans called for (such as canned pinto for dried pinto); drain, rinse and drain again.
While I am on "substitutes" here is another one I use in casseroles, etc., where the food is cooked. Many recipes call for fresh tomatoes in casseroles and I just almost rebel at the thought of cooking those beautiful slicers. For every pound of fresh tomatoes called for substitute 2 cups of canned whole tomatoes, drained.
Since I gave the recipe for sorrel pie I found the requirement for substituting spinach. Use same as called for in the recipe, such as pound for pound, and add 2 teaspoons lemon juice per pound of spinach.
I had a request for crockpot recipes, especially desserts. According to the weather now (34 degrees at 8 a.m.) it may be a while before it's too warm to use the oven. Still good weather to bake Sue's bread but too cold to put my tomato plants out. I will share a couple of crockpot desserts then a soup to warm you up after working outside.
CHERRY JUBILEE
2 cans (21 ounces each) cherry pie filling
1 package (18 ounces) white or yellow cake mix
1/2 cup melted butter
Spread pie filling in bottom of 4 to 6 quart greased crockpot; sprinkle dry cake mix evenly on top of filling. Pour the butter evenly over cake mix. Cover and cook on high 2 hours or 4 hours on low.
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE
1 package (18 ounces) white or yellow cake mix
1/4 cup melted butter
1/8 cup packed brown sugar
1 can (15 ounces) crushed pineapple, with liquid
8 to 12 maraschino cherries, halved
Prepare cake mix according to directions on back of box. In a greased 3 to 5 qt. crockpot layer butter, brown sugar and pineapple. Sprinkle cherries evenly over pineapple. Pour cake batter evenly over top. Cover and cook on low 4-5 hours or until cake is firm in center.
This soup is great no matter what the temperature.
SANTA FE CHEESE SOUP
1 pound Velveeta cheese cubed
1 pound ground beef, browned and drained
1 can (15 ounces) whole kernel corn, with liquid
1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, with liquid
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chilies, with liquid
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, with liquid
1 envelope taco seasoning mix
In large bowl thoroughly combine all ingredients. Pour mixture into a greased 4 to 6 quart crockpot; cover and cook on high 3 hours or on low 4-5 hours. Serve with corn chips.
