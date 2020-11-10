First, I would like to thank Sue Neitzel for the brownie recipe last week. It sounds delicious. I have the ingredients laid out (only two) to make them this afternoon.
You still have time to use some of the information I plan to share with you. Please don't be insulted if I cover things you have known for years, for I have found you are never too old to learn.
We do not plan a big family get-together as we have done for many years. There is too much at stake with the virus running rampant. My daughter Sally is coming on the weekend before Thanksgiving. She and I will eat together Sunday evening (she at one end of the table; me at the other). I plan on smoking a chicken for us. The main thing on the menu will be catching up on our visiting.
I will see the remainder of my family at intervals during the holidays. Please be safe!
First, the turkey. I think I have given this information every year since I began the column in the early ’80s but perhaps it will help someone.
BAKING TURKEY
Preheat oven to 400 hundred degrees. Brush the turkey generously with melted butter. Salt and pepper to taste. Place it in a rack, then in a baking pan; wrap turkey completely in foil, securing the foil to the pan rim.
WEIGHT AND TIME
4-6 pounds, 2 to 2 3/4 hours
6-8 pounds, 2 3/4 to 3 hours
8-12 pounds, 3 to 3 1/2 hours
12-16 pounds, 3 1/2 to 4 3/4 hours
16-20 pounds, 4 3/4 to 6 hours
…
If you prefer an herb rub instead of the butter, try the following. This is good on chicken too, of course.
RUB FOR ROASTING POULTRY
Combine:
1 tablespoon each dried oregano and paprika
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
Rub this in and on the turkey then spray it with nonstick spray. Roast as indicated above.
…
My son, Randall does not like sage in anything so I plan on making him some stuffing without the sage. You can add sage to this recipe if desired. (2 tablespoons rubbed sage). This makes approximately 12 servings.
NO-SAGE STUFFING
1 (13x9) pan of baked cornbread
3 baked biscuits or 4 slices white sandwich bread
3 eggs
2 ribs celery, chopped fine
1 medium onion, chopped fine
1/2 cup butter, sliced thin, softened
4 cups (2 cans) cream of chicken soup, undiluted
6 cups chicken broth
Preheat oven to 350. Combine all ingredients in large pan and thoroughly work together with hands. Place greased or sprayed baking pan; bake 30 to 45 minutes until center is firmly set.
…
I had a request for the following information. In some recipes, especially old-time ones, the temperature of the oven is simply indicated by "slow,” "hot,” etc. Perhaps this will clear that up for many.
OVEN TEMPERATURE
Slow oven: 250 to 325 degrees
Moderate: 350 to 375 degrees
Hot: 400 to 450 degrees
Very hot: 450 to 500 degrees
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
