Can you believe we’re over halfway into October and I’ve shared no pumpkin recipes?
I'll fix that this week with a super easy recipe that I made last weekend for a family event, a practice pie for Thanksgiving that made the cut! This no-bake pumpkin pie is nothing to make and so good, almost like a cheesecake, plus you can make some ahead of time and freeze them.
Layers of autumn flavors poured into a graham cracker crust (I used an Oreo crust), topped with whipping cream and refrigerated for a couple of hours and you'll be all ready for any occasion. This pie is going on my Thanksgiving menu because you can never have enough pumpkin pie!
Note: This recipe makes two pies, one to eat and one to freeze or share!
NO BAKE PUMPKIN PIE
Source: Spaceships & Laser Beams
2 cups canned pumpkin
1/2 cup sugar
8 ounces cream cheese softened
(2) 8-ounce containers of Cool Whip or other whipped cream
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 3.4-ounce box instant vanilla pudding
1 cup milk
2 pre-made 9-inch graham cracker crusts
Add cream cheese, sugar and one 8 ounce tub of whipped cream in a bowl and blend well with a hand mixer. Fill your pre-made crusts evenly with this mix. Middle layer: Mix pudding and milk and stir until thick. Add 2 cups canned pumpkin. Add pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg and cinnamon. Stir until blended. Pour on top of the cheesecake layer. Top layer: Top evenly with Cool Whip and sprinkle with spices. Refrigerate for at least an hour before eating so pie has time to set completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.