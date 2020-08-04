If the absence of canning supplies in the stores is any indication, surely this year will set a record for the number of jars filled. Everyone I have discussed the subject with says there is a severe shortage of jar flats, vinegar, canning salt and especially Sure-Jell for making jelly, etc.
I have even been unable to get two cans of tamales for a recipe I would like to try. I know many companies are not in production and many are producing more important products to fight the virus. I'm sure many records will be set in 2020 and most of them not desirable.
August is the big birthday month for my family; about one-fourth of my crew have birthdays this month, so bear with me. I started mentioning birthdays in my first column some 25-plus years ago and I don't dare leave anyone out. This week two great-grandsons will celebrate: Seth Baines will be 9 on Aug. 6 and if I am correct, Brayden Swearengin will hit that big milestone of 21 on Aug. 8. Happy birthday to both. They both live in Springfield, so I don't see them often enough.
This week’s request for a recipe came from a teenager. She had seen the product but didn't know how to make it. I just happen to have it in my files. The amount of ingredients depends on how many s'mores you wish to make. You will need a heavy drinking straw for each one.
TRAVELING S'MORES
Chocolate chips
Large marshmallows
Graham cracker and/or fine cookie crumbs or finely chopped nuts. (Your preference for coating.)
Melt chocolate chips in microwave about 45 seconds. Stick a marshmallow firmly on a drinking straw. Dip marshmallow in chocolate and roll in coating. Lay it on a sheet of waxed paper and place in refrigerator tor for 30 minutes.
…
The reader asked for any s’more recipes I might have so I will share one more today and at a later date will include a s’more cheesecake. For now try this one.
PEANUT BUTTER S'MORE SANDWICH
Spread a slice of white bread with creamy peanut butter.
Sprinkle about 1 tablespoon milk chocolate chips evenly on top.
Top chips evenly with about 2 tablespoons miniature marshmallows
Place on metal pan and broil 4 or 5 inches from heat until marshmallows are lightly browned (30-60 seconds.
…
It is always exciting when I hear from a new contributor. This week it is Pat Beljean with some nice comments about the column and a very timely recipe. Thank you for your help. Pat had a request for a carrot pie. I couldn't come up with one. If you have the recipe please send it to me and I will put it in the column for her and everyone. She said this cobbler tastes just like apple cobbler.
ZUCCHINI COBBLER
From Pat Beljean
Filling:
8 cup peeled and seeded zucchini, chopped
2/3 cups lemon juice
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Crust:
4 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups cold butter, cubed
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Filling: Place zucchini and lemon juice in large saucepan. Over medium heat, cook and stir until zucchini is tender; 15-20 minutes. Add remaining filling ingredient and cook 1 minute longer. Remove from heat and set aside.
Crust: Combine flour and sugar; cut in butter to make coarse crumbs. Remove 1/2 cup and stir into zucchini mixture. Press half of remaining crust mixture evenly in 10x15 baking pan (jellyroll pan). Spread zucchini mixture evenly over crust.
Crumble remaining crust mixture evenly on top. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Bake 35-40 minutes at 375 (preheated) or until golden and bubbly.
…
I received this unusual recipe anonomously. I'm anxious to try it. Increase amount of muffins as needed.
MUFFIN CUP POTATOES
2 tablespoons butter, room temp, plus more to grease 6 standard muffin cups
3 or 4 medium potatoes
1 cup heavy cream
Kosher salt and black pepper. to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease 6 standard muffin cups with butter. Peel or thoroughly scrub potatoes; cut in equally thin slices.
Place 2 slices at a time in each cup, seasoning as desired. When cup is half full add a teaspoon or so of cream. Continue layering and seasoning until cup is full, adding a tablespoon of cream last.
Bake until golden brown and tender when pierced with a knife, about 35 minutes. Run a thin knife around each cup to loosen. Place a baking sheet or large platter over muffin tin and invert to remove muffins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.