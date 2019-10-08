What beautiful weather! I know rain is badly needed, especially by farmers. But isn’t it wonderful that God is in charge?
The “birthday breather” my family had in September (not a single birthday) is over until September 2020. Happy birthday today to great-grandson Deacon Williams. If my calendar is correct, Deacon is 20 today. They grow up too fast! He is a very thoughtful, caring young man.
When I get a request for a certain recipe or type of recipe, I have several very loyal contributors I can depend on. I had a request from two readers; one asking for crockpot recipes and one for fish recipes so I turned to my collection from Gladys Ball and Eleanor Marquardt. I can always find the answer from one or both. Thank you both for your continued help.
I have made these ribs and they are delicious! Don’t forget to check the health food stores for spices and herbs. They will sell you as little as a quarter’s worth; sure beats $4 a can when you only need a small amount.
SWEET-N-SPICY RIBS
From Gladys Ball
3/4 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. honey
2 tbsp. Cajun seasoning
1 tbsp. garlic powder
1 tbsp. onion powder
5 c. barbecue sauce (Your favorite.)
6 lbs. pork or beef ribs*
In a medium bowl stir together all ingredients except ribs. Remove one cup of mixture and place in refrigerator for dipping cooked ribs or to coat top of ribs when serving. (It can be heated in the microwave.) Place ribs in slow cooker and add the remaining sauce. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or until tender. Uncover and skim fat from surface. Yield: 6 to 8 servings.
* Pork ribs usually require less cooking time than beef.
BEEF STROGANOFF
From Gladys Ball
4 lb. stewing beef, cut in 1-inch cubes
1 can (10 3/4 oz.) cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
2 pkgs. (about 1 oz. each) dry onion soup mix
8 oz. sour cream
Combine all ingredients in slow cooker; cover and cook on low 8 hours. Serve over cooked rice or noodles if desired. Yield: 8 servings
GERMAN KRAUT AND SAUSAGE
From Gladys Ball
3 lb. kielbasa, cut in 1-inch cubes
5 medium potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch cubes
1 large onion, cut in 1/4-inch slices, then separated
1/2 medium green sweet pepper, chopped
1 jar (32 oz.) sauerkraut
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. pepper
3/4 c. brown sugar
In large skillet over medium heat, cook first 4 ingredients until sausage is no longer pink and veggies are soft. Transfer mixture to slow cooker with the kraut. In a small bowl, stir together remaining ingredients and sprinkle evenly over mixture in slow cooker; stir to combine well. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or until potatoes are tender. Yield: 8 servings.
The remaining recipes are from Eleanor. I get very few fish recipes. Thanks Eleanor. Eleanor is a great fan of Bisquick and so am I. In a future column I will print a recipe for making your own biscuit mix.
EASY SALMON PUFF
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 c. Bisquick mix
1 tsp. dried dill weed
1 c. milk
1/2 c. sour cream
4 eggs
2 cans (6 oz. each) boneless, skinless canned salmon, drained and flaked
1 c. (4 oz.) shredded Swiss cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees; spray 9-inch glass pie plate.
In medium bowl combine first 5 ingredients, whisking until blended; gently stir in salmon and cheese. Pour into prepared plate; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean.
BAKED CRAB CAKES
From Eleanor Marquardt
1 tbs. butter
1/3 c. chopped onion
1/3 c. chopped celery
1/3 c. chopped bell pepper
1 c. soft bread crumbs
1/2 c. Bisquick mix
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1 pkg. (14 oz.) imitation crab meat, chopped
Preheat oven to 400 degrees; generously grease 2 cookie sheets.
Melt butter in 10-inch skillet; add veggies and cook about 3 minutes, until tender crisp, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; add remaining ingredients and shape into 1 1/2-inch patties. Place on cookie sheets; bake 12 minutes, turning once. Serve with cocktail sauce if desired.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
