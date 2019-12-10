Happy Birthday to grandson, Matthew Whittingham who will celebrate Dec. 12, and to great-granddauhter Leighton Reavis who will be 5 on Dec. 13. That takes care of all the family birthdays until Jan. 2020. How time flies!
I made reference last week to an unusual recipe I had been asked to search for. Recently Carol Mask approached me at Ramey's saying she had lost a recipe she had copied years ago from an advertisement off the movie screen of the old drive-in theater.
How many of you attended a movie at that venue or even remember when we had a drive-in theater? If you don't remember, it was located just off North 63 where the Social Security Office, etc. is now located. Someone help me: When did it open and when did it close?
I remember attending movies there in the ’60s. Please share any information with me.
Now for the recipe Carol requested. This recipe originated in Scotland.
BAKED SCOTCH EGGS
4 large eggs
1 lb. lean ground beef
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Olive oil spray
1/2 tsp. paprika
Boil and peel eggs. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a jelly-roll pan (rimmed baking sheet) with foil and place a wire rack in the pan. Spray the rack with olive oil.
In a medium bowl, mix beef, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Divide into 4 equal balls. Pat each ball into a round patty. Place one egg in the center of each of the patties. Gently stretch the beef to wrap each egg, shaping and molding it with your hands, pinching together areas that come apart, until each egg is fully wrapped with beef. (This takes patience but can be done so don't give up.) Place the ball on the prepared rack.
Spray balls with olive oil and sprinkle tops with paprika. Bake the Scotch eggs until browned on the outside and done to your liking on the inside; 20 minutes will leave the meat slightly pink so if you prefer yours more done, bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes or more.
Allow the baked Scotch eggs to rest 5-10 minutes before serving.
These are very tasty served cold with mustard or hot sauce. They are a perfect picnic food or portable snack.
. . .
In giving the jelly-roll recipe last week, I mentioned using chocolate frosting and roughing it up to look like a log. I got a call from a reader saying she knew how to do that but had no success making chocolate "curls". I will share with you my method.
CHOCOLATE CURLS
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Using an unwrapped 8 oz. block of semi-sweet chocolate, momentarily lay the block in your palm just long enough to slightly soften it. Using a large vegetable peeler, scrape along the softened side, allowing the shavings to fall gently onto the prepared pan. Continue this process of warming and peeling until you have the desired amount of curls. Place the pan in the freezer until the curls are set so the can be handled; about 10 minutes. It will take about 2 cups of curls to cover the sides of a 2-layer cake. Good luck.
. . .
The next recipe comes from long-time friend Frances (Lair) Dean. Frances was born and raised across the road from The Prairie Grove Church of Christ on FF highway. She now lives at Webb City. She has been a faithful contributor since I began the column in the early ‘80s. Thank you, Frances and I pray 2020 will be good to you. Always good to hear from you. This is an easy last-minute dessert.
RED, WHITE and BLUE COBBLER
From Frances Dean
Filling:
1 can blueberry pie filling
1 can cherry pie filling
Topping:
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
3 tbsp. shortening
1/2 c. milk
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spread the blueberry pie filling in an 8x8-inch glass baking dish, spreading to cover the bottom. Cover this layer with the cherry pie filling. Place in oven until just thoroughly heated.
Meanwhile prepare topping. Thoroughly combine dry ingredients; cut in shortening to fine crumbs. Add milk, stirring to mix well.
Remove filling from oven; drop topping by teaspoonfuls onto hot filling; return to oven and bake 25-30 minutes until nicely browned. Serve hot or cold.
. . .
The recipe for cranberry bread in last weeks column brought a request for three other bread recipes that make great gifts. This first recipe will make one standard-size loaf or four 5x3-inch loaves. These are all in my old cookbooks.
BANANA BREAD
From Ann Thompson (Feb. 2, 1983)
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. butter
2 eggs
4 ripe bananas, mashed
2 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. each baking powder and baking soda
1/2 c. nuts, opt.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease or spray loaf pans.
In a small bowl combine dry ingredients; set aside.
Cream sugar and butter; add eggs; mix well; add bananas and mix well. Add dry ingredients and nuts, stirring to mix well. Pour into pan; bake 1 hour. (Test small loaves after 30 minutes of baking.)
. . .
This recipe makes 2 standard loaves or 8 of the small ones. It is made with frozen berries, using juice and all. It is absolutely delicious!
STRAWBERRY BREAD
3 eggs
2 c. sugar
1 1/2 c. oil
1 tsp. vanilla
2 pkg. (10 oz. each) frozen strawberries, thawed
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. each cinnamon, baking soda and salt
1/2 c. chopped nuts, opt.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees; grease and flour loaf pans. (Remember to grease generously; flour lightly. Tap out any access flour.)
Beat first 5 ingredients until light and fluffy. In a small bowl, thoroughly combine 4 dry ingredients. Add to first mixture and beat well; stir in nuts. Bake standard loaves for one hour; test small loaves after 30 minutes.
. . .
This bread recipe came from a friend and coworker when I worked at Consumer's Market: Dawnette Jones. It calls for black walnuts, which are my very favorite nuts, and it has a streusel-type topping. This also makes two standard loaves. This is my favorite fruit bread!
APPLE BREAD
From Dawnette Jones (Nov. 2, 1994)
Bread:
1 3/4 c. sugar
4 eggs
1 1/4 c. oil
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. vanilla
3 c. apples, peeled, cored and diced fine
1/2 c. black walnuts, chopped
Topping:
2 tbsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Preheat oven to 325 degrees; grease and flour loaf pans.
Cream sugar, eggs and oil; set aside. In a small bowl, thoroughly combine the dry ingredients; add to creamed mixture, stirring to mix well. Add vanilla, apples and nuts, stirring to mix well. Divide batter between the 2 pans. Combine topping ingredients, divide and sprinkle half evenly onto each loaf. Bake 45-50 minutes, testing with a toothpick.
Note: This bread freezes very well.
If you’d like to share a good recipe with You’vah, you can write her at 320 S. Harlin, West Plains, MO 65775 or via email at yschafer@yahoo.com. Although she does not take recipes over the phone, she invites your questions at 293-5333.
