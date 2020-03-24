We’re living through a historical time, and there's a movement online to help us get through it: The Quarantine Kitchen on Facebook.
This group, with members from all over the country, is growing by the hour. People are cooking and sharing their recipes and photos, all to encourage others to get cooking. What a wonderful idea, and such a positive notion and use of social media.
While we’re making history, we might as well make dinner, right?
I found an easy recipe from the group that I'll be making tonight. Twice baked red potatoes will pair with just about anything plus you can make a double batch and freeze some for an easy meal later in the week.
I love recipes like this, and I really love the thought of so many more people cooking and baking while we self-quarantine. The money we save — and the calories, too — are just icing on the cake!
This virus will pass and we will return to normal, but we will do it better prepared and ready for the next outbreak. The time has come to learn some new skills and take stock in the future and our pantries.
Stay safe and well and get cooking!
TWICE BAKED RED POTATOES
6 large red potatoes
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup plain yogurt or sour cream
3 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic herb seasoning blend
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 cup Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 350. Scrub potatoes, pierce each several times with a fork.
Microwave uncovered on high for about 10-12 minutes, turning once.
When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut each lengthwise in half. Scoop out pulp leaving 1/4-inch thick shells. Mash pulp with all ingredients except cheese. Spoon into potato shells, top with cheese and bake again for 30 mins.
