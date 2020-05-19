I have a request for Depression-era recipes such as Sue Neitzel's "Water Pie" in the Quill recently; recipes where the cook had to "make do" with what she could come up with. One of our readers said the pie was delicious. Sue and I seem to be on the same page.
Are you tired of bread recipes? Well, bear with me; I had a request for more bread: brioche. This is a French bread (pronounced "bro-ash") made rich with extra butter and eggs. If made as the original was, it can be identified by its shape as explained in the recipe for Small Brioches below.
It is the ideal dough for wrapping other food and baking. The word en-croute, as seen in some recipes simply means "wrapped." Many times recipes using cuts of beef or pork will say "en croute" and will require wrapping with dough. The meat should be almost fully cooked and drained before wrapping and baking until the bread is done. Check those recipes carefully for full instructions. Brioche is very good, too, when wrapped around a slab of cheese and baked until the bread is done. If preferred, chopped vegetables such as onion or peppers may be wrapped with the cheese. Add about anything you would put on a pizza. If enclosing cheese, partially cool before cutting.
BRIOCHE
2 packages active dry yeast
1/4 cup very warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
3/4 cup hot milk
1 cup real butter, room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons salt
6 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, approximately
5 large eggs
In small bowl sprinkle yeast over warm water; allow to stand a few minutes to dissolve.
Place butter in large bowl of mixer; add sugar, and salt. Pour hot milk over butter and cool to lukewarm. Add 2 cups flour and beat well. Add yeast and beat. Cover and let rise until bubbly. Stir down. Add 4 eggs and beat well. Add enough flour to make a soft dough.
Turn out on floured surface and knead until smooth and satiny. Put in greased bowl; cover and let rise until double.
Shape into loaves; place in greased loaf pans; cover and allow to rise double.
Beat 1 egg with 1 tablespoon water and gently brush top of loaves. Have oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake about 35 minutes.
To shape small individual brioche as were the original, use the dough recipe above and follow the directions below.
SMALL BRIOCHES
After kneading divide the dough into 24 pieces. Cut a small piece from each of the 24.
Place large pieces in 24 pockets of well-greased muffin tins. Make small balls of the little pieces. With the thumb, make a small indention in top center of each piece in muffin cups and press small ball in the indention.
Let rise until double.
Gently brush with egg-water mixture. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes. When cool, they may be wrapped in foil and frozen. Reheat while wrapped in a slow (300 degree) oven.
. . .
Most of the time I get just what I ask for from my readers; in this case I found a wealth of good recipes in my mail box from Shirley Sermon. Shirley has helped me often through the years and I appreciate her. First a great tip for measuring shortening:
TIP
From Shirley Sermon
When measuring a partial cup of shortening, such as a half-cup, fill the cup half full of water; add the shortening and when water line reaches the full mark you know you have a half cup of shortening. Drain off water and add shortening to the project.
. . .
CHEESEBURGER BISCUIT CASSEROLE
From Shirley Sermon
1 pound ground beef
1/4 cup chopped onion
8 ounces tomato sauce
1/4 cup catsup
dash of pepper
2 pounds sliced American cheese
1 can (10 count) refrigerator biscuits
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Brown meat with onion until it loses its color; drain. Add tomato sauce, catsup and pepper; heat through.
In an ungreased 1 1/2 quart casserole, alternate meat mixture with cheese slices. Place biscuits around edges of casserole and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until biscuits are golden.
. . .
CHICKEN TACO AND RICE
From Shirley Sermon
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut in strips
2 tablespoons oil
1 can chicken broth
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1 package taco seasoning mix
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 1/2 cups raw Minute Rice
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Tortilla chips
Extra shredded cheese
Saute chicken in oil about 2 minutes. Add broth, tomato sauce and taco seasoning. Bring to boil; cover and simmer about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add corn; bring to full boil and stir in rice.
Cover and remove from heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with fork. Serve with tortilla chips and shredded cheese.
